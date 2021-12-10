Local artists featured at Artist Edge gallery in Sacramento

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House voted Tuesday night to recommend that the Department of Justice pursue criminal charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for failing to appear for a deposition with the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The vote...
A federal judge on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump, who was trying to block the release of his taxes to Congress. In his ruling, Judge Trevor McFadden deferred to the need for Congress to carry out "facially valid inquiries." "A long line of Supreme...
Additional data from Pfizer's clinical trial of its oral Covid-19 antiviral drug confirm the treatment's high level of effectiveness, the company said in a news release Tuesday. In the final analysis of its Phase 2/3 clinical trial, the antiviral, called Paxlovid, was found to be 89 percent effective at preventing...
New York (CNN Business) — Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — finally — on Tuesday night addressed the now-public texts that they sent Mark Meadows during the insurrection in which they implored the former White House chief of staff to get then-President Trump to take action to curtail the violence occurring at the US Capitol.
(CNN) — New York City will get its first female police commissioner to lead the nation's largest police department, after Mayor-elect Eric Adams picked Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell. "Keechant Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety...
Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The 84-page civil complaint, which also lists dozens of individuals, alleges violations of local D.C. and federal laws,...
The Air Force said Monday that it has discharged 27 personnel for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. All of the personnel were in the first term of enlistment, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek told The Associated Press, adding that none of them sought medical, administrative or religious exemptions. The...
