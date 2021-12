Former New York Giant wide receiver Victor Cruz is partnering with Krystal Restaurants to bring the Atlanta based fast food franchise to his home state of New Jersey. According to a statement, it is the first time in the chain’s 90-year history that it will be moving out of the Southeast. Cruz has agreed to open five of the Krystal restaurants in New Jersey, including one in his hometown of Paterson. The locations of the other four haven’t been announced yet, but they will be branded as “Victor Cruz’s Krystal” locations and will open by the end of 2023.

