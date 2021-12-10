ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Browns coach lands new head coaching job

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6nsH_0dJNFqaN00

GRAMBLING, Louisiana (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ head coach Hue Jackson has agreed to a four-year contract to become the 14th head coach in the college ranks at Grambling State.

He spent the past season as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee State under head coach Eddie George.

Report: Browns sign veteran punter

Jackson spent parts of three seasons as the Browns head coach before he was fired in October of 2018.

He posted a record of 3-36-1 in Cleveland, including a winless 0-16 season in 2017.

He takes over a Grambling State team that posted a record of 4-7 this season.

In addition to this time as head coach in Cleveland, he previously spent one season as the Oakland Raiders head coach in 2011.

Previous stops as an NFL assistant coach include Cincinnati, Washington, Atlanta and Baltimore.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Browns Fans Called Out For Classless Move On Sunday

Browns fans are being called out after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his ankle. As Jackson was being carted to the locker room, Browns fans were reportedly yelling and waving at him as a way to make fun of him for getting hurt. After Jackson was carted in, the Ravens...
NFL
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Injury Diagnosis For Lamar Jackson

The injury diagnosis for Lamar Jackson is in, following the Baltimore Ravens loss to the Cleveland Browns on the road on Sunday afternoon. According to head coach John Harbaugh, Jackson suffered a sprained ankle in the first half of the AFC North game. The 24-year-old quarterback will undergo further tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
NFL
The Big Lead

Baker Mayfield Spotted Screaming at Someone on the Browns Sideline During Ravens Game

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns played the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 and a Lamar Jackson injury took all the tension out of the contest. Mayfield had a decent, if unspectacular performance, and his team had a lead, but that didn't mean he didn't get frustrated. At one point in the second half he was seen coming off the field and yelling at one of the coaches. Finger in the face and everything.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Oakland Raiders#Cincinnati#American Football#Grambling#Grambling State#Tennessee State#Nexstar Media Inc
New York Post

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily ‘hot’ for Browns QB ahead of win

No one was more excited to see Baker Mayfield in action on Sunday than his wife Emily. Ahead of kickoff against the Ravens, Emily took to Instagram, where she posted a photo of the 26-year-old quarterback walking through the tunnel to the Browns’ locker room. In addition to captioning...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield has been playing through several notable injuries this season. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback has had a painful 2021 season. The Browns remain in the playoff hunt, but Cleveland has not lived up to expectations this season. Part of that can likely be attributed to Mayfield having to play at far less than 100 percent health.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Announces Significant Browns Injury News

The Cleveland Browns will likely be without a pair of key pieces against the Raiders in Week 15. During Monday’s presser, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters running back Kareem Hunt and cornerback Troy Hill are “unlikely” to see the field on Saturday. Hunt suffered an ankle...
NFL
The Associated Press

Browns’ Landry, 3 other offensive starters on COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the second straight season, the Cleveland Browns are dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak during their playoff push. Cleveland’s postseason hopes were rocked Tuesday when the team placed eight players, including top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper and starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy