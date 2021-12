No one ever tasted Massachusetts’ most famous chocolate bar. And now, no one likely ever will. Just over three years ago, as the clocked ticked toward 8 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2018, Northampton’s Mayor, David Narkewicz, stepped to the counter of the New England Treatment Access dispensary, forked over $24 and became the first person to legally purchase marijuana in Massachusetts.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO