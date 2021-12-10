ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Dense fog, warmer afternoon for Friday

By Lauren Petrelli
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tN7JY_0dJNFAxD00

This morning we're starting off with a Dense Fog Advisory for all of Southwest Florida. That advisory is expected to expire at 10 a.m. As we go through the afternoon, our focus will shift to the near record-breaking temperatures we could see through today and into the weekend.

We'll see highs near 86° under partly cloudy skies with a few stay showers moving in later on this evening. Overnight lows into Saturday will be warm and muggy in the upper 60s. Ahead of another cold front, Saturday will be humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

That cold front is expected to weaken as it approaches our area Sunday so we're not expecting a big cool down by any means. Highs into the next work week will continue to be warm in the low 80s under sunny skies with slightly lower humidity.

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Severe Weather, Blowing Snow, Damaging Wind Chances Tomorrow: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 14th

This forecast deals with elements we simply don’t talk about in December. A severe weather risk zone runs into much of NW IA tomorrow afternoon into SW MN. Straight-line winds are the biggest threat, but there is a conditional tornado risk for portions of Iowa. The Sioux Falls NWS has never issued a severe t-storm warning in December since records began on that topic in 1986.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WFMJ.com

No accumulating snow but some rain in the forecast

The unseasonably mild weather will continue on Wednesday, despite more cloudiness than the previous couple of days. The clouds will be fairly unproductive but a passing shower or two cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be quite balmy overnight; readings will be near 50 for much of the night. Clouds...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Smartphone App#Fox 4
KTTS

Storms Possible Wednesday Night, Thursday Morning

It looks like we could see another round of severe weather soon. The National Weather Service says moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could affect the Ozarks Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Winds gusts of 45 to 55 miles an hour will be possible across the Ozarks. The strongest winds...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Dense Fog Advisory, Warm Afternoon Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning, Gulf Coast! We are starting out with areas of patchy fog. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for George and Greene County Mississippi until 9 am this morning. Temperatures are starting out above average with temperatures around the mid-50s. We will see lingering clouds...
MOBILE, AL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The 60s, High Wind Warning Wednesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– A breezy and warm day is ahead. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. By Wednesday evening, high winds develop. A High Wind Warning takes effect between 8p.m. and 3 a.m. as damaging winds of 60 miles per hour move into the area. WIND ALERT High Wind Warning posted for #Chicago. Damaging wind of 60mph + likely between 8pm – 3am @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/a0BJ3mAdWH — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 15, 2021 Temperatures drop by the end of the week.    
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: More Mild Weather

Unusually mild weather will hang around for the rest of the week. It'll remain rather cloudy overnight. By morning, count on temperatures in the 40s, so no frost or freezing conditions are expected. Wednesday will be variably cloudy and turn breezy. Highs will approach 70 degrees. Thursday will be similar,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WDSU

Dense Fog Advisory for some parishes

NEW ORLEANS — A Dense Fog Advisory is in place, mainly for the western half of our coverage area, until 9 a.m. There is also a Marine Dense Fog Advisory for the lakes and the coast off of Terrebonne Parish until 9 a.m. All of us, even those outside of the advisory areas, could see patchy areas of dense fog, so please allow ample time to drive slow and safe on the roads.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
wgno.com

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until Wednesday morning

Happy Tuesday as a muggy, damp night continues! This morning, we were dealing with dense fog across a number of locations. Another Dense Fog Advisory is issued until 9AM Wednesday morning. Remember to use your low beams and maintain caution on the roads. During your afternoon, temperatures will remain warmer...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 03:25:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lyon DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lyon County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from noon today to midnight CST tonight. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
LYON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 06:54:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Pine DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PINE COUNTY, MN
yaktrinews.com

Tuesday Forecast: Tracking morning patchy fog and afternoon sunshine

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Sunshine and calm conditions are forecasted throughout the Columbia Basin Tuesday before another storm moves in. Patchy fog has been sticking around the Yakima Valley and Kittitas County this morning, leaving the area around nine to 10 a.m. The sun will be bringing slightly higher temperatures compared to yesterday. Conditions to note for the day are breezy conditions in the Tri-Cities, with wind gusts reaching 20-23 mph in the afternoon.
YAKIMA, WA
WDSU

More Fog, but Even Warmer Before the Storms Arrive

Fog may have played a part in an accident that caused major delays for those driving into New Orleans from Slidell this morning. Unfortunately, even more fog is in the forecast tonight and through the rest of the week too. I think the worst days could be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before a weak front brings us the next likeliest round of thunderstorms over the weekend. Rain will continue into Sunday and Monday too, but temperatures won't really cool until a secondary front shoots through Sunday and brings temps closer to 70 for Sunday and Monday. Then a fall front and colder, more crisp air spills in for Tuesday next week. Have a great day!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy