Hollidaysburg, PA

Crews respond to fire at vacant building in Hollidaysburg

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over half a dozen fire crews were dispatched Friday morning for a structure fire at a vacant commercial building in Hollidaysburg.

The fire that was quickly extinguished occurred at the former L Woods Photography business along North Montgomery Street where heavy smoke was seen emanating from inside. Flames were located in the back corner of the building and no one was injured, according to Hollidaysburg Fire Chief Brandon Dibona.

“Crews from Hollidaysburg, Duncansville, Lakemont, East Freedom, Roaring Spring, Allegheny Township, Geeseytown and Martinsburg were dispatched,” Chief Dibona said. “When I arrived on scene, I upgraded to a second alarm due to the time of day. We’re all short-staffed. So I upped it. Just to get the manpower.”

State police are reportedly investigating the cause of the fire.

