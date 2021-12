Dr. Mehmet Oz, the controversial television host and physician, announced Tuesday that he is — for some reason — running to become a U.S. senator. If we’re being blunt, it’s a really weird choice for Oz, who has never run for any other office. He will be running for the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania, a state where he apparently doesn’t have his own home. He reportedly only let his staff know he was quitting his syndicated show about 15 minutes before his announcement went live. Politico recently quoted a Pennsylvania GOP strategist on the local vibe regarding Oz’s then-unannounced bid as saying the “pretty much universal response has been ‘LOL.’”

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO