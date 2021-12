Bonnie Raitt will hit the road in 2022 for an extensive North American tour in support of her upcoming album, Just Like That ... The Just Like That ... trek marks Raitt's first official shows since 2019. The tour launches on March 28 in Modesto, Calif., and is currently scheduled to run through November, although venues and support acts have been announced only through June. Veteran rock quartet NRBQ will open the April dates; Lucinda Williams will open the May and June dates.

