ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan, TX

After 70 years, Sudan soldier missing in Korean War accounted for

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UutyX_0dJNE97W00

SUDAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Army Cpl. Marvin D. Actkinson, 18, of Sudan, Texas, was accounted for over 70 years after being reported missing in action during the Korean War. Now found, his remains are expected to return to his home state for burial. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Actkinson’s remains were identified […]

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Remains of US soldier killed in Korean War identified

HARTFORD, Conn. — Beverly Guliuzza was overcome with a mix of shock, sadness and relief when military officials told her they had identified the remains of her brother, Benjamin Bazzell, an Army corporal who went missing in action during the Korean War in 1950 when she was just 12.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Sudan, TX
snntv.com

A soldier returns home after more than 2 years overseas

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - A very sweet homecoming in Sarasota, Wednesday night. A soldier returns home from overseas. Just after seven, December 1st, a Delta flight lands at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport carrying precious cargo for Alex Corona Sr.. His son, Alex Jr. is a U.S. Marine who was stationed at Okinawa, Japan. After two years there, 24 hours in the air, and three different flights, Alex Jr. finally made it back home.
SARASOTA, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

‘We always had hope’: Remains of Korean War soldier from Durham finally return home

After 70 years, David Clevenger doubted he would ever hear again about his Uncle Leon, who disappeared long ago during combat in the Korean War. But the seemingly impossible happened, and now the remains of Army Cpl. Leon E. Clevenger, a young man from Arkansas who moved to Durham as a teenager, then shipped out to Korea, will be home again.
DURHAM, NC
The Citizens Voice

Korean War remains identified as West Nanticoke man; listed as MIA for 70 years

Remains found on a Korean War battlefield in 1951 have been identified as those of a Plymouth Twp. man listed as missing in action for 70 years. Army Sgt. James N. Stryker, of West Nanticoke, was 20 when he was reported as MIA on May 18, 1951, according to a news release issued by The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Thursday.
NANTICOKE, PA
NBC New York

Upstate NY WWII Soldier Killed in France IDed After 77 Years

The remains of a World War II soldier from Binghamton, NY have been identified in France. U.S. Army Pfc. Morris E. Swackhammer was hit by German machine gun fire on Nov. 22, 1944 in woods northwest of the village of Fraize in France’s Alsace region. Swackhammer's remains were accounted for...
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#Army#Mia Accounting Agency#Dpaa
thenorthernlight.com

Blaine residents reflect on WWII 80 years after the U.S. entered the war

Eighty years ago, the U.S. entered WWII on December 11, 1941, more than two years after WWII started when Germany invaded Poland. A WWII long barrel anti-aircraft gun next to the Blaine police department reminds us of sacrifices our heroes made. I walk by the memorial every day on my...
BLAINE, WA
KRGV

Korean War veteran receives housing assistance

A Korean War veteran's call for help hasn't gone unheard. People in the community are stepping up to help improve the living situation of 84-year-old Marine Corps veteran Alfonso Orozco. America's Last Patrol Delta Force, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans, has partnered with organizations to improve Orozco's housing...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
FOX 61

Korean War remains identified as Connecticut native

WASHINGTON — The remains of an Army soldier from Seymour who was killed during the Korean War have been identified, officials said Tuesday. Army Cpl. Benjamin R. Bazzell, 18, of Seymour, was a member of the Headquarters Battery, 57th Field Artillery, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported to have been killed in action on Nov. 30, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean soldiers face punishment for calling South Korea by its official name

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The North Korean military will severely punish two soldiers for referring to South Korea by an abbreviation of its official name, which is essentially a political statement that recognizes the legitimacy of the government in Seoul, military sources in the North told RFA.
MILITARY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Black Civil War Vet gets headstone 150 years after death

To some, it may look like a simple veteran grave marker in an old cemetery, but Levi Tanner is much more than a name on a headstone. On October 6, 1864, he enlisted in the 86th Colored Regiment in Florida, fighting for the north in the Civil War. “These were...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Department of Defense Identifies Remains of Corporal Marvin D. Actkinson who Was Killed in North Korea

Last week, the Department of Defense's Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that the remains of a U.S. serviceman from Sudan have been accounted for. Army Cpl. Marvin D. Actkinson was 18 years old when he was Killed in Action in the Korean War. According to the DPAA, Cpl. Actkinson was a part of the U.S. Army's Company B, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on December 2, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.
COLORADO CITY, TX
realcleardefense.com

Louis Nelson: Veteran, Designer of the Korean War Veterans Memorial

Louis Nelson is living a fascinating life. Former Army helicopter pilot. Visionary artist and designer of the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall. Author of a new memoir about that memorial, what he calls a "war monument mystery." And husband of iconic singer-songwriter Judy Collins. But for all the interesting experiences over many years, Nelson will never forget the silence of childhood growing up in Long Island City. "I didn't question things a lot," he told me in a phone conversation from his home in Manhattan's Upper West Side. Nelson was born during the Great Depression, somewhere between the Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation. "I don't believe people fit comfortably into these generations, but there's some sense to it." It was the era of Truman and Eisenhower, the afterglow of victory in World War II fading and America entering a new war on the Korean peninsula. "Korea was heavy in the wind," Nelson recalled.
MILITARY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy