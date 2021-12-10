Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Winter Storm Continues to Produce Locally Heavy Snow Today .A strong winter storm continues to bring locally heavy snow to the mountains and upper foothills of northern California. Moderate to locally heavy snow showers will continue today. Another winter storm with low snow levels and heavy snow will affect northern California Wednesday and Thursday. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected today. Heavy snow possible above 2000 feet. Above 2000 feet, total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches, with localized amounts up to 3 feet, are possible. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

