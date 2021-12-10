ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-12 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 10:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Additional snowfall accumulations of 1 to 4 inches today. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 15 inches, except 10 to 20 inches above 7000 feet possible. Wind gusts to 40 mph with Sierra ridges gusting 80 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, San Juan River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Animas River Basin; San Juan River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected to increase in intensity early Wednesday morning with the passage of a strong cold front. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with higher amounts near the foothills. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph will create near whiteout conditions with the cold frontal passage. * WHERE...Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...A cold front will arrive to eastern Highway 160 corridor during the pre-dawn hours. Strong wind gusts and a change over to moderate to heavy snow will occur between 2 am and 6 am Wednesday, with light snow continuing through the morning hours. * IMPACTS...Strong winds...blowing snow and freezing roadways will lead to especially hazardous driving conditions early Wednesday. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 11:40:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Southeast Johnson County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in Southern Johnson County. Gusts to 75 mph can be expected across higher elevations. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains Southeast and Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 21:48:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Rock Springs and Green River Snow Developing Late Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. South winds, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph will occur as well. This will lead to areas of blowing snow * WHERE...Portions of Sweetwater and southeast Fremont counties. * WHEN...11 PM Tonight through 12 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#San Juan#Extreme Weather#Culebra North Central#04 35 00
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 16:47:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch on the Camas Prairie...especially around Grangeville. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the lower valleys. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Winter Storm Continues to Produce Locally Heavy Snow Today .A strong winter storm continues to bring locally heavy snow to the mountains and upper foothills of northern California. Moderate to locally heavy snow showers will continue today. Another winter storm with low snow levels and heavy snow will affect northern California Wednesday and Thursday. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected today. Heavy snow possible above 2000 feet. Above 2000 feet, total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches, with localized amounts up to 3 feet, are possible. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy