Security increased at 2 Metro schools after threats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Metro Nashville schools are on alert Friday after threats of violence on campus on social media.

The threats were made late Thursday night against Maplewood High School and East Magnet High School.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Public Schools)

The school principals informed parents through callouts, contacted Metro police for an investigation and extra security was on hand for arrivals Friday morning, according to the district.

“I’m very concerned because my grandson goes here,” said Rosie Whitfield. “So, I’m always concerned about his safety and the other kids as well.”

Metro Schools reported the identify of the original poster is unknown and the only evidence thus far are reposts of the messages.

“Schools across the country often see threats that never materialize and are meant to scare other students or cancel classes, but we still must treat every potential risk seriously while they are being investigated,” explained district spokesperson Sean Braisted.

Metro Schools said if the person who posted the messages was a student, they will face disciplinary action. The district asks if anyone knows more specifics about the origin of this post, to please contact Metro Nashville Public Schools or Metro police.

Additionally, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reported threats were made as early as Wednesday against Lebanon High School. Investigators determined the threat to be non-credible and likely made in an attempt to close school. Wilson County Schools reported despite some rumors via social media, Lebanon High School is operating on a normal school day.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

