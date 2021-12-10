ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Jacksonville Friday morning

 4 days ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a stop in Jacksonville on Friday morning to hold a news conference.

He will be joined by Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, Mayor Lenny Curry, Congressman John Rutherford and Senior Advisor for Public Safety Larry Keefe.

The news conference set for 9:30 a.m. will take place at the Jacksonville airport on the city’s Northside.

Action News Jax will stream the news conference online when it begins.

