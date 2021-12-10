ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brian Williams Warns of ‘a Nation Unrecognizable’ in Final MSNBC Sign-Off

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his final broadcast as a part of NBC News, Brian Williams signed off on Thursday night with a message for viewers that, while occasionally heartfelt, was mostly an urgent warning about the future of American democracy. Alluding to the rise in attacks on American institutions by right wing...

editorials24.com

Comments / 0

Related
Falls Church News-Press

Brian Williams Pinpoints The Attack on America

A report in the Bulwark earlier this week noting that Sen. Ted Cruz has nudged closer to endorsing the goal of the Texas secessionist movement, stating publicly that “I’m not there….yet,” triggered MSNBC nighttime host Brian Williams to wrap up his evening broadcast musing about what he called “the slow death of truth and consequences” that threatens democracy in America.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Brian Williams Uses Final ’11th Hour’ to End Era, Sound Alarm

Brian Williams didn’t go gentle into that good night. In a noticeable break from the journalistic demeanor he has projected for nearly three decades at NBC News and MSNBC, the veteran anchor used the final minutes of his tenure on MSNBC’s “11th Hour” to warn viewers of the frailty of American democracy and urged them to keep it safe — if they could. “My biggest worry is for my country. I’m not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” he told viewers as the clock neared midnight on the east coast and his five-year term on the show came to a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Brian Williams signs off from MSNBC and NBC News by saying "my biggest worry is for my country"

In the final edition of his The 11th Hour MSNBC show, Williams ended his 28-year tenure at NBC News by lamenting “the darkness” that’s engulfed America and saying his “biggest worry is for my country.” “As I do for the first time in my 62 years, my biggest worry is for my country,” said former NBC Nightly News anchor. “The truth is, I’m not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist. I believe in this place. And in my love of my country, I yield to no one.” Williams appeared to be referring to election denialism and the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection when he said “the darkness has spread” to “neighborhoods” and “the school board,” pointing out that “it must be acknowledged and answered for.” Williams added: “Grown men and women—who swore an oath to our Constitution, elected by our constituents, possessing the kinds of college degrees I can only dream of—have decided to join the mob and become something they are not, while hoping we somehow forget who they were...They’ve decided to burn it all down with us inside. That should scare you to no end as much as it scares this aging volunteer fireman.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Williams
Scranton Times

'Darkness on the edge of town': Brian Williams signs off after 28 years, shares his fears for America

Brian Williams’ 11th hour is up. On Thursday, the longtime NBC and MSNBC anchor signed off from the network, looking back at his 28-year-long career. Williams — a former anchor and editor of “NBC Nightly News” and, since 2016, the host of “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams” on MSNBC — concluded his last show Thursday night, a month after his plans to leave the company were first reported.
CELEBRITIES
Journal Inquirer

Brian Williams gives farewell address on MSNBC

Brian Williams ended his career at NBC News Thursday with a goodbye — and also a warning. “My biggest worry is for my country,” Williams said on his final appearance on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” a show that was created for him just before the 2016 presidential election.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Nbc#Nbc News#American#Bedford Falls
editorials24.com

When is Brian Williams’ last day on MSNBC?

BRIAN Williams is leaving MSNBC having been at the cable news channel for 28 years. He has hosted The 11th Hour since it launched on September 6, 2016. Brian Williams announced he was leaving the broadcaster on November 9, 2021Credit: Getty. When is Brian Williams’ last day on MSNBC?
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Brian Williams’ MSNBC Show ‘The 11th Hour’ to End Thursday

Brian Williams’ 11 p.m. ET show on MSNBC will come to an end on Thursday and he will depart NBCUniversal, a company he’s been with since 1993. “The 11th Hour” premiered in September 2016 and capped off nightly news for MSNBC viewers through Donald Trump’s presidency and into the first year of Joe Biden’s.
ENTERTAINMENT
AdWeek

Brian Williams’ Final Broadcast of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour Is Tonight

It’s the end of an era for Brian Williams and MSNBC. The 11 p.m. anchor will sign off from his show The 11th Hour for the final time on Thursday evening. CNN’s Brian Stelter had the news first, and then Williams himself said on Wednesday’s 11th Hour that Thursday’s broadcast will be the “last time” he’ll meet up with MSNBC viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Deseret News

Anchors away as Fox and MSNBC personalities sign off

Fox News and MSNBC are the yin and yang of cable news networks; the former, conservative; the latter, liberal. But the networks shared an odd sort of energy when two superstar broadcasters, Chris Wallace and Brian Williams, said goodbye to viewers within days of each other. Wallace, 74, announced Sunday...
TV & VIDEOS
MarketRealist

MSNBC National Correspondent Joy Reid Has a Solid Net Worth

MSNBC’s national correspondent Joy Reid, or Joy-Ann Reid as she refers to herself on her LinkedIn profile, hosts her own show, The ReidOut, which airs weekdays at 7:00 p.m. ET. Recently, she was accused of “mocking” Americans after the results from a Washington Post and ABC News poll were published. The poll revealed that more than 50 percent of the people who participated were displeased with how Biden is performing as the president.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

2 Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson series on the Jan. 6 siege

Two longtime conservative Fox News commentators have resigned in protest of what they call a pattern of incendiary and fabricated claims by the network's opinion hosts in support of former President Donald Trump. In separate interviews with NPR, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg pointed to a breaking point this month:...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy