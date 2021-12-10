ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Williams Ends ‘The 11th Hour’ Show With Warning About Democracy – Editorials24

By James Carter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Williams ended his MSNBC show The 11th Hour — and his long career at NBC — with a warning of what is happening to democracy, telling viewers in his sendoff, “My biggest worry is for my country.”. “The truth is I am not a liberal...

