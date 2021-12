The 2022 NFL Draft picture became slightly clearer in Week 14, with a familiar team working its way toward the No. 1 overall pick. Jacksonville (2-11), fresh off a 20-0 shutout by Tennessee in which top overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence threw zero touchdowns and four interceptions, has moved into the No. 2 spot in the latest draft boards, one game behind the Lions. That wasn't the only indignity of the game, as first-year coach Urban Meyer — the subject of a blistering report that suggests he talks down to his coaches — was nearly as big a story following his team's loss.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO