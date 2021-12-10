Josh Duggar found guilty of possessing child pornography
By Radio Pacific, Inc
4 days ago
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar has been convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography. On Thursday, at the Western District of Arkansas Federal Courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas, a federal jury found the 33-year-old guilty on one count each...
Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Two cases of suspected murder-suicide have rocked the area on the heels of the holidays.
Over the weekend, police said a man killed his ex-girlfriend in Baltimore before killing his ex-wife in Columbia and turning the gun on himself. On Monday, Baltimore County Police found a husband and wife shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide.
Attorney Dorothy Lennig, the Director of Domestic Violence Legal Clinic at the House of Ruth, said holiday stress isn’t what these incidents stem from.
“I think the holidays can be stressful for people,” Lennig said. “Just any kind of added stress can add to...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Court records outline a lengthy trail of complaints and counter complaints between Rajaee Black and his ex-wife Wendy Black. Rajaee Black is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Baltimore on Saturday and then travelling to Columbia, where he allegedly turned the gun on his ex-wife and himself.
“Van lifer” Brian Laundrie killed himself while on the run from authorities, family lawyer Steve Bertolino said Tuesday. “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino said in an emailed statement to The Daily Beast. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”
Trying to outrun murder charges in Baltimore, Valeria Smith and her father barreled toward Mexico, stopping only to change clothes, grab a bite or buy a diary so she could record her thoughts. “Today is the craziest day of my life. I am officially on the run,” she wrote. “I feel so sad I won’t be able to see my children … This is so f---ed up … this is not the time to panic.” Valeria Smith, ...
A Louisiana board on Wednesday granted parole to Henry Montgomery, whose Supreme Court case was instrumental in making freedom possible for hundreds of people sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole when they were juveniles. Montgomery, 75, was convicted in the 1963 killing of East Baton Rouge...
A Maryland man gunned down his former girlfriend in Baltimore then murdered his ex-wife and confessed to killings on Facebook Live before shooting himself. Rajaee Shareef Black, 44, admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend, Tara Labang, Saturday afternoon while outside the Columbia apartment building of his ex-wife, Wendy Natalie Black, according to the chilling clip.
Arlington, VA – Fat Trel was arrested and booked at the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office in Arlington, Virginia on Wednesday (December 8), just two months after he was released from prison. The former Maybach Music Group artist was hit with four counts of a Revocation of Suspended Sentence and Probation in connection to a 2018 arrest.
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found dead inside a home in Cockeysville. Officers responded to the 200 block of East Padonia Road and set up what they initially called a barricade situation before they went inside the home at least two hours later and discovered the couple.
Mayra Uriarte was a 36-year-old mother getting by on her own. On Thanksgiving Day, the man that her family identified as her ex-husband fatally shot her, before turning his gun on himself, police said. The double tragedy was discovered by deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, who responded...
A New Jersey man convicted in a fatal shooting committed eight days after his release from prison was sentenced to 60 years behind bars Monday. Ordale R. Telfair, 40, of Bridgeton, was accused of killing Tayshon M. Hayward in May 2019 at the Penns Grove Gardens apartments, and a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in September.
A woman caught on video as she racially abused and spat at a pub doorman is set to spend Christmas behind bars after she was jailed for 14 weeks for the “appalling” assault.Sharna Walker, who went viral on social media in May after the incident in Birmingham’s Broad Street leisure district, was warned at a previous court hearing she was facing an immediate jail term after admitting racially aggravated common assault.The 25-year-old had also admitted criminal damage after kicking open an exit door and smashing the glass panel, after she was asked to leave the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch...
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — By the time Rajaee Black streamed threats on Facebook Live outside his ex-wife Wendy Black’s apartment in Columbia, police said he had already killed his ex-girlfriend Tara Labang in South Baltimore.
Rajee Black said in the video Labang was pregnant at the time he shot her. “It’s the holidays. I have no family. I did something crazy.”
Seconds later, he followed Wendy Block inside. The video cuts off. Police said after he killed Wendy Black, he killed himself.
WJZ scoured court records and obtained multiple protective orders Wendy Black had previously filed against him, the most recent from last year.
In...
TRENTON — Two teenagers have been arrested for a September shooting on Bellevue Avenue that claimed the lives of 15-year-old Shemiah Davis and 19-year-old Candice Ruff. A 17-year-old male from Trenton and a 16-year-old male from Hamilton are each charged with conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property, and firearms offenses.
A man with apparent grievances about custody arrangements confessed to having killed his ex-girlfriend in a Facebook Live video, as he stood on his ex-wife’s doorstep waiting to kill her as well. According to WBAL, Baltimore Police were called to the first crime scene around 1:30pm on Saturday after...
Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray's girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.
An FBI special agent testified to a New York court in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial on Monday that evidence “went missing” from Jeffrey Epstein’s New York townhouse while authorities were waiting on a warrant. Special Agent Kelly Maguire recalled how CDs and other items were recovered by the FBI...
Authorities in Burlington County say a 35-year-old Trenton drug dealer has been charged with causing the death of an Eastampton man who fatally overdosed on fentanyl last year. According to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina, Robert Rentas was arrested on December 1st and has been charged with first-degree strict liability...
