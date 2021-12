It's not uncommon that animal shelters see an influx of puppies being given to them after the holidays. January is a prime month where attendants see a slew of dogs that are now in the process of finding a new, permanent home because the recipient could not keep up with the responsibilities of owning a pet. The idea sounds cute to have a four legged friend under the Christmas tree, but my advice to you is "Think Twice"

