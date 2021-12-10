ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Moderna asks investors to wait for full data on flu vaccine amid selloff

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Moderna Inc executives called on investors to wait for more data amid a sharp selloff in its shares on Friday, after early data showed its mRNA-based flu vaccine was no better than already approved shots in the market. The company's shares tumbled 10% after its investor presentation showed...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
biopharmadive.com

Moderna reveals first study results for seasonal flu vaccine

Moderna's plans to develop a messenger RNA vaccine covering several common influenza strains took a step forward Friday, when the company announced results from a small, early-stage study testing its shot in 180 healthy adults. Data showed the vaccine spurred immune responses against four widely circulating flu strains, with no...
HEALTH
Investor's Business Daily

Moderna Stock Dives As Sanofi-Rivaling Flu Shot Underwhelms In First Test

Moderna stock tumbled Friday after its experimental flu vaccine proved on par with a competitor's shot in the first look at an ongoing study. The biotech giant is hoping to combine its flu shot with its vaccines blocking Covid and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The latter is a respiratory illness that usually affects infants and the elderly. There is no approved RSV vaccine, but Moderna's (MRNA) is in late-stage testing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Influenza Vaccine#Flu Vaccines#Reuters#Moderna Inc#Mrna#Flublok
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Sings Metabolic Disorder Drug Pact, Moderna Reports Positive Flu Vaccine Data, Halozyme To Buy Back Shares

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Angion Biomedica's ANG-3777 Does Not Meet Primary Endpoint In Mid-Stage Study In Cardiac Surgery Patients At Risk Of Developing Kidney Injury. Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) and Vifor Pharma announced results from the exploratory Phase...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MySanAntonio

Moderna falls as early flu vaccine data show no MRNA miracle

Moderna Inc. investors are learning that just because a vaccine is made with messenger RNA, that doesn't mean it will produce miraculous results. The Covid-19 vaccine maker's shares dropped as much as 14% Friday after the first human trial results from its experimental seasonal flu shot fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The Moderna shot raised antibodies against influenza as much as a high-dose vaccine from Sanofi that's already on the market.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
foxsanantonio.com

Harvard study compares Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines, Moderna beats Pfizer

According to new Harvard study, Moderna's "COVID vaccine" is slightly better than "Pfizer's." Researchers looked at health records of 440,000 U.S. "veterans" and found both vaccines to be incredibly effective but Moderna's vaccine is better at preventing COVID infections, both mild and severe. "Pfizer" recipients average 5.75 infections per 1,000...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Covid: UK buys 114 million more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines amid omicron concerns

The government has rushed through the purchase of 114 million more Covid vaccines as scientists await data concerning the true impact of the latest variant, Sajid Javid has announced.While the deals were already on the table, the health secretary said ministers sped up the process of signing them due to the emergence of omicron. The agreement – which involves an additional 60 million Moderna jabs and 54 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses being delivered next year and in 2023 – will also give Britain access to any modified vaccinations if they are needed to combat omicron or any subsequent new variant.While...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmos

Home-made Moderna vaccines…by 2024

International biotechnology company Moderna will establish an mRNA manufacturing facility in Melbourne, after striking a deal with the Federal and Victorian governments. The facility aims to produce mRNA vaccines by 2024, “pending regulatory and planning approval”. These vaccines could be used for COVID, influenza, and future pandemics – among other diseases. During a pandemic, the facility could make 100 million mRNA vaccines per year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Preliminary results positive for Moderna mRNA flu vaccine

US biotech company Moderna on Friday announced promising data from an early-stage human trial of its mRNA flu shot, based on the same technology used in its successful Covid-19 vaccine. The experimental flu shot was found to be safe, and successfully evoked high levels of antibodies in 180 people at all dosage levels, in both younger and older adults. "Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, approximately three million people died each year due to respiratory infections, and many more are hospitalized or become ill as a result of these viruses," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement hailing the result. Side effects were mild, and occurred more often in younger than older adults. The most common included pain and tenderness at the injection site, as well as headaches, muscle and joint aches, and tiredness.
PHARMACEUTICALS
101 WIXX

Moderna to manufacture mRNA vaccines in Australia

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Monday it had agreed to build a vaccine manufacturing facility in Australia that could make up to 100 million vaccines a year. The facility is also intended to be activated on an urgent basis to support Australia with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities, Moderna said in a statement.
INDUSTRY
KLFY News 10

Omicron is milder but better at evading vaccines, data indicate

The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: Omicron data expected ‘in days’ as UK buys millions more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Scientists are imminently expecting data relating to how transmissible the omicron variant of Covid is, according to the World Health Organisation.Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the agency’s Covid-19 technical lead, told a press briefing on Wednesday it is still “very early days” in terms of understanding the new variant, but insisted information is coming in all the time.“We expect to [know] more on transmission within days, not necessarily weeks, but in days,” she said, while stressing the need for “all countries” around the world – of which 23 have so far reported cases of omicron – to continue encouraging their...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy