Awaiting US inflation data for clues on forthcoming monetary tightening by the Fed

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article- UK Oct GDP data misses consensus as the economy expands at a weak pace. - BOE 12-month inflation expectation survey of 3.2% registers its highest level since Aug 2019. - Focus on US CPI data for Nov which could cement the course of interest rate rises next year....

FXStreet.com

AUD/USD sellers attack 0.7100 as Omicron fears escalate, yields stay pressured

AUD/USD remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day, refreshes weekly low at the latest. Australia’s most populous state NSW report 50% jump in virus cases, UK reports the first Omicron-linked death. Australia’s NAB sentiment numbers came in mixed for November. Indecision over Fed’s next moves,...
FXStreet.com

US inflation expectations remain pressured below 2.50% to test Fed hawks

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, printed a two-day fall with Friday’s reading of 2.44%, per the data source Reuters. In doing so, the inflation gauge stays depressed around the monthly low, easing pressure off the...
theedgemarkets.com

Gold edges higher on US inflation, focus on Fed meeting

BENGALURU (Dec 13): Gold inched higher on Monday as elevated US inflation lifted the appeal of the metal, while investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting to learn how quickly it plans to finish unwinding its bond-buying programme. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,786.02 per ounce by 0438 GMT after rising...
FXStreet.com

Dow Jones retreats ahead of US inflation data

The British pound is hovering near its lowest level in more than a year ahead of the latest UK GDP numbers that will come out at 9:00 GMT. The numbers are expected to show that the UK economy expanded by 22.2% in the third quarter. This will be a strong number and will be attributed to the country’s reopening. Other numbers that will come out today are the latest manufacturing and industrial production numbers. The Office of the National Statistics will also publish the latest trade and construction output data. Still, the key concern is that the UK government has announced new restrictions that could derail the recovery.
Metro International

Asian shares ease as markets await U.S. inflation data

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares and European futures slipped on Friday as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data, which also kept currencies in check. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.6%, snapping...
NBC Philadelphia

Asia-Pacific Markets Broadly Decline as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets declined on Friday as investors assess risks associated with the new omicron Covid variant and look ahead to key inflation data in the U.S. Japan's Nikkei 225 extended losses from the previous session and declined 1% to 28,437.77. The Topix index fell 0.77% to 1,975.48.
FXStreet.com

Modest equity losses generally seen ahead of US CPI data

Asia Market Update: Modest equity losses generally seen ahead of US CPI data; Asian gov’t bond yields decline; 2-yr UST yield rises; CNH rebounds despite PBOC move and weaker CNY fix. General trend. - Will China announce additional FX measures?. - USD index trades slightly lower. - South Korea...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Global stocks higher as investors await US inflation

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stocks were mostly higher Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve’s decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. London and Frankfurt opened higher while Tokyo declined. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul also advanced. Wall...
CNBC

Gold stalls as investors look for direction from Fed, inflation data

Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, with a subdued dollar offsetting firmer U.S. Treasury yields, as investors squared positions in the run-up to U.S. consumer prices data this week. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,784.01 per ounce, retreating from the session's peak of$1,792.90. U.S. gold futures settled mostly...
FXStreet.com

US inflation expectations recover ahead of employment data

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, snapped a six-day downtrend by the end of Thursday’s North American session, per the data source Reuters. In doing so, the inflation gauge bounced off the 10-week low flashed the previous...
The Independent

UK inflation hits decade high ahead of central bank meeting

Consumer prices in the U.K. are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain, official figures showed Wednesday, a day before the Bank of England is set to next decide on interest rates.The Office for National Statistics found that inflation rose by 5.1% in the year to November, up dramatically from October's 4.2%. The increase was more than the 4.8% consensus of economists' forecasts and takes the level of inflation up to its highest level since September 2011.The increase is likely to pile on the...
FXStreet.com

Rates spark: Duck-diving the fourth wave

The ECB sticks to its guns even as stricter containment measures loom large as the fourth pandemic wave sweeps over Europe. If the ECB keeps full optionality in light of inflationary risks, it will have to contend with money markets being priced for tail risks. EUR rates caught between pandemic...
Times Daily

Massive US debts could ‘trap’ Powell as Fed fights inflation

WASHINGTON — The U.S. went on a borrowing binge last year, and the hangover could make it harder for the Federal Reserve to fight inflation without crashing the economy. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
FXStreet.com

China data dump mixed and fails to move the needle ahead of the Fed

A series of Chinese data has been released for the month of November. This includes Industrial Production (power outages and supply issues remain as headwinds) and Retail Sales as the most-watched features of the data dump. The results come as follows:. China November Retail Sales +3.9 pct YoY (Reuters poll...
FXStreet.com

Focus: ECB and US Fed monetary policy decisions

Next week, the ECB Governing Council will meet and important decisions on future monetary policy will be made. It seems almost certain that the PEPP purchase program will end in March. It is more difficult to assess what the ECB Governing Council will decide for the second purchase program, APP, after March. The minutes of the November meeting indicated that the council wanted to keep flexibility for monetary policy measures after December. This was probably to be seen in the context of rising inflation rates. Since then, risks pointing in the other direction have emerged from the Omikron variant, so the Governing Council has more factors to weigh.
FXStreet.com

Markets turn cautious ahead of tomorrow's US CPI

Overview: The euro has come back offered after its seemingly inexplicable advance yesterday. The dollar is firmer against most major currencies today, with the yen an exception after JPY114.00 held on yesterday's advance. Most emerging market currencies are also softer, with a handful of smaller Asian currencies proving a bit resilient. Most large bourses advance in the Asia Pacific region, except Japan and Australia. Europe's Stoxx 600 is steady after retreating late yesterday while US futures are pointing to a softer opening. After rising for the past three sessions (~18 bp), the yield of the 10-year US Treasury is consolidating by hovering a little below 1.5%. European yields are 3-5 bp softer. Gold is little change. This week's quiet tone contrasts with the sharp moves in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Oil is consolidating after the three-day advance that lifted January WTI by around 8.5%. US and European natural gas is also softer after the rally over the last few days. Iron ore, which rallied over 10% in the first two sessions this week, edged lower yesterday and is off 3% today. Copper's three-day rally is in jeopardy.
invezz.com

Silver price outlook ahead of US inflation data

Silver price has remained within a rather tight range since the beginning of December. The focus is on the US inflation data and interest rate decisions from various central banks. According to Metals Focus, silver price may rise in early 2022 before weakening in the year's second half. Silver price...
