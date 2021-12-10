ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

We invited an AI to debate its own ethics – in the Oxford Union

Cover picture for the articleNot a day passes without a fascinating snippet on the ethical challenges created by “black box” Artificial Intelligence systems. These use machine learning to figure out patterns within data and make decisions – often without a human giving them any moral basis for how to do...

Computer Weekly

Unesco member states adopt AI ethics recommendation

All 193 member states of the United Nation’s Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) have unanimously adopted a series of recommendations on ethical artificial intelligence (AI), which aim to realise the advantages of the technology while reducing the human rights risks associated with its use. The recommendations – adopted by...
Former Google AI Scientist Creates Center to Combat Ethical Ills

Exactly one year after Timnit Gebru was dismissed from her post at Google, the prominent expert in artificial intelligence ethics announced plans for a new AI research institute, designed to be an independent group committed to diverse points of view and preventing harm. Gebru has lined up funding from the...
How AI ethics falls short - preserving jobs is not enough

I read a presentation proposal today for the Stanford Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence conference for Shared Prosperity Targets for the AI Industry. I followed up on some other material from the submitter's site, the AI and Shared Prosperity Initiative. The premise, briefly, is that: "When AI companies develop new technologies, they...
For truly ethical AI, its research must be independent from big tech

A year ago I found out, from one of my direct reports, that I had apparently resigned. I had just been fired from Google in one of the most disrespectful ways I could imagine. Thanks to organizing done by former and current Google employees and many others, Google did not succeed in smearing my work or reputation, although they tried. My firing made headlines because of the worker organizing that has been building up in the tech world, often due to the labor of people who are already marginalized, many of whose names we do not know. Since I was fired last December, there have been many developments in tech worker organizing and whistleblowing. The most publicized of these was Frances Haugen’s testimony in Congress; echoing what Sophie Zhang, a data scientist fired from Facebook, had previously said, Haugen argued that the company prioritizes growth over all else, even when it knows the deadly consequences of doing so.
Opinion | Texting is a language of its own

The rise of texting in the 21st century has come crashing down like a meteor on the “dinosaurs” who grew up on telegraphs not too long ago. While there are standard linguistic rules for writing and speaking, texting merges the two together, breaking off as a new branch of language. While “text dictionaries” exist and how-to guides can get you to partial fluency, certain rules of texting go unspoken.
Big tech wants to compete with banks? Let them deal with AI ethics first

With their competitive advantage in emerging technologies like AI and machine learning, big tech companies have been moving into and disrupting traditional industries, from Airbnb’s impact on the hospitality industry to Uber’s upending of taxi and other mobility services. Now big tech has its sights set on the world of finance with the launch of Google Pay, the Apple Card, Facebook’s Libra, and Amazon’s loans for SMEs.
Google fired its star AI researcher one year ago. Now she’s launching her own institute

Timnit Gebru, a prominent artificial intelligence computer scientist, is launching an independent artificial intelligence research institute focused on the harms of the technology on marginalized groups, who often face disproportionate consequences from AI systems but have less influence in its development. Her new organization, Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (DAIR),...
How Ethical Hackers Could Help Us Build Trust in AI

AI is exerting an ever greater influence on our lives, which is leading to growing concern over whether we can trust it to act fairly and reliably. Ethical hackers, AI audits, and “bias bounties” could help us keep a lid on the potential harms, say researchers. There’s increasing...
30 Words That Didn’t Exist 30 Years Ago

Behind every word there is a decision that was made about how and why a specific combination of letters was going to refer to a certain activity, object, subject, or feeling. And while the English language already has hundreds of thousands of words in it, more are being added all the time as people continue […]
