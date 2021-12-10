ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BoE: Rate hike bets drop

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of England has two hawkish members who last voted for a rate hike; Saunders and Ramsden. Saunders is now leaning more dovishly as of late. On December 03 Saunders said that decisions in December’s meeting will be dependent on the economic effects of the new Omicron variant. He also...

The Independent

UK inflation hits decade high ahead of central bank meeting

Consumer prices in the U.K. are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain, official figures showed Wednesday, a day before the Bank of England is set to next decide on interest rates.The Office for National Statistics found that inflation rose by 5.1% in the year to November, up dramatically from October's 4.2%. The increase was more than the 4.8% consensus of economists' forecasts and takes the level of inflation up to its highest level since September 2011.The increase is likely to pile on the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK investors ramp up bets on BoE rate rise after inflation shock

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Investors sharply increased their bets that the Bank of England is about to raise interest rates for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, after inflation data came in far higher than forecast on Wednesday. Interest rate futures showed a 66% chance that the BoE...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation soars to highest for over 10 years as supply chain issues bite

UK inflation has hit its highest level for more than a decade as supply chain disruption and record fuel prices have sent the cost of living soaring, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose from 4.2% in October to 5.1% in November – the highest since September 2011 and a bigger leap than feared.The data also revealed that the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation soared to its highest level for more than 30 years – hitting 7.1% last month, up from 6% in October.Laying bare the...
BUSINESS
Person
Christine Lagarde
Axios

Fed sees interest rate hikes in 2022

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday a plan to shorten the amount of time it's going to take to bring its emergency bond market purchases to an end — the so-called "taper." The big picture: These purchases helped stabilize the Treasury bond market at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Fed moves to end bond buying by March, eyes three rate hikes in 2022

WASHINGTON (MarketWatch) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday voted to speed up a reduction in bond purchases to $30 billion a month so that the program could end in March instead of the original plan of June. The Fed also penciled in three increases in short-term interest rates in 2022, up from the one move projected in September. In new forecasts, the central bank raised its estimate for inflation next year to 2.6% from 2.2%, using its preferred PCE price gauge. U.S. economic growth was also projected to slow to 4% in 2022 from an estimated 5.5% this year. In its policy statement, the Fed dropped the word "transitory" to describe inflation and it left a key short-term interest rate unchanged near zero. The fed funds rate is expected to end around 0.9% in 2022.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

BOE Preview – Delaying Rate Hike to February 2022

We expect the BOE to stand pat at this week’s meeting. October’s GDP came in weaker than expected, and the renewed restrictive measures to curb spread of the new Omicron variant could affect household consumption and put a brake on the job market improvement. We expect policymakers to wait for more certainty about the development of the pandemic and delay the first rate hike to February 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.K. stocks struggle as omicron steals the headlines ahead of BoE meeting

U.K. stocks struggled for traction on Monday as a warning over the omicron variant weighed on sentiment. The FTSE 100 index UK:UKX slipped 0.2% to 7,278, though the mining sector appeared to be getting a boost, after China’s top officials reportedly set 2022 targets that included stabilizing the economy over the weekend. Prospects for miners tend to improve in step with global growth.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
investing.com

Traders Fear Sudden Key Rate Hikes

For almost a month, market participants have remained wary as they have been expecting a sudden and sharp key rate hike by the Fed. Some investors started drawing parallels with 1980. Back then, the Fed raised the interest rate to 20.0% from 5.0% without even hinting at it. As a result, panic swept across the market.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Is The BoE Interest Rate Decision On A Knife's Edge?

The Bank of England (BoE) has a difficult decision ahead of it. Next week, on December 16, 2021, it must release its decision regarding its benchmark interest rate. The two options on the table are for the Bank to increase its interest rate or leave it as is. Why is...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound / Dollar Rate Looks for Support after BoE Repricing Runs Course

The Pound to Dollar rate was steadier on its feet in the final session of the week but remained in a position of technical vulnerability after being undermined previously by a market rethink of the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate outlook, which appeared to have run its course by Friday.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Bets on 2022 Fed Rate Hikes Dented as CPI Matches Expectations

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries pared earlier declines after a keenly watched figures on U.S. inflation were largely in line with expectations, while the amount of Federal Reserve policy tightening priced in for next year slipped. The move helped take the yield on the 2-year Treasury, a rate that’s sensitive to policy...
BUSINESS
investing.com

BOE Rate Hike In Doubt Following New COVID Restrictions

In a situation which was eerily reminiscent of this exact time last year, the UK government took the market by surprise last week with the announcement of a move to “Plan B” measures. The COVID restrictions, which are intended as a measure to prevent the need for a lockdown, have been introduced in the face of the rising Omicron outbreak in the UK. With government health advisers warning that the outbreak could lead to around 1000 hospitalisations per day by the New Year, the UK PM made the announcement and is set to make a further decision by December 18th on what restrictions will be in place over the Christmas period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Market bets on UK rate hike dwindle further

LONDON (Reuters) - Money market bets on a 15 basis point UK rate hike next week fell further to around 40% on Thursday, compared to 46% on Wednesday and nearly 70% at the beginning of last week, according to Refinitiv data. Britain's decision to impose restrictions to slow the spread...
BUSINESS

