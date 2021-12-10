ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks jump as investors skirt inflation data showing prices rising at fastest pace in 40 years

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQyEd_0dJN0fu600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48951x_0dJN0fu600
Traders working at the New York Stock Exchange.

Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images

  • Stocks pushed higher on Friday, on track for a weekly gain.
  • Equities rose even as November's annual consumer price inflation hit a 39-year high of 6.8%.
  • The reading, however, was largely in line with Wall Street's expectations.

US stocks rose Friday and headed toward weekly gains as US consumer inflation kicked up to its highest rate in 39 years but was largely in line with expectations of prices staying hot.

Wall Street's major indexes gained ahead of the market open even as the Bureau of Labor Statistics said annual CPI rose to 6.8% year-over-year in November . The print was slightly above the consensus forecast of 6.7% from a Bloomberg survey of economists. The gains left the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track to rise by 3% this week.

Here's where US indexes stood at 9:30 a.m. on Friday:

"While it's not a number we've seen in almost 40 years, keep in mind the CPI read is pretty much in line with expectations. Many have felt the effects of inflation in their day-to-day, so this likely isn't a huge shocker to the market," wrote Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade Financial, in a note.

With Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently "changing his tune" on the transitory nature of inflation and tapering on the horizon, most of the CPI reading has likely already been priced in,  Loewengart said. "Though with all systems go on the labor market front, and inflation running white-hot, the Fed is likely feeling the pressure to act."

The Federal Reserve's rate-setting body will meet for the last time in 2021 next week.

Around the markets, oil prices were mixed. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 0.3% to $70.70 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 1.1% at $75.21.

Gold shed 0.1% to $1,772.57 per ounce. The 10-year yield lost 1 basis point, moving to 1.488%.

Bitcoin rose by 0.3%, at $47,951.77.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 1

