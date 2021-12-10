Bradley Cooper Parenting Skills Reportedly Praised By Irina Shayk; Couple To Reunite?

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper share a 4-year-old daughter. Although the couple ended their relationship in 2019, they have maintained a cordial link as they raise their child together.

The "A Star Is Born" actor even recently obtained praises from his ex-girlfriend, according to Globe. As reported, the 35-year-old model gave him compliments for his parenting skills.

She reportedly deemed it "top notch," adding that he is a full-time dad to their daughter and without a nanny. She is also said to have revealed that their child spent two weeks at Cooper's for the holiday, and she did not call them once.

