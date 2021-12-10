ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Cooper Parenting Skills Reportedly Praised By Irina Shayk; Couple To Reunite?

Business Times
 4 days ago

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper share a 4-year-old daughter. Although the couple ended their relationship in 2019, they have maintained a cordial link as they raise their child together.

Bradley CooperDavid Shankbone/CC-BY 3.0

The "A Star Is Born" actor even recently obtained praises from his ex-girlfriend, according to Globe. As reported, the 35-year-old model gave him compliments for his parenting skills.

She reportedly deemed it "top notch," adding that he is a full-time dad to their daughter and without a nanny. She is also said to have revealed that their child spent two weeks at Cooper's for the holiday, and she did not call them once.

Related
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk spend Thanksgiving weekend together

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk spent Thanksgiving weekend together amid rumors that the former couple is reconciling. A source exclusively told Page Six that Shayk, 35, was seen leaving her New York apartment on Thursday and heading over to Cooper’s place in the city, where the actor, 46, was spending the holiday with their 4-year-old daughter, Lea.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Irina Shayk & Bradley Cooper Fuel Reconciliation Speculation At Premiere Of His New Movie

Irina Shayk supported ex Bradley Cooper at the premiere of his film ‘Nightmare Alley,’ sparking speculation that the two are back together. Irina Shayk gave a pinstripe suit a sexy update at the premiere of ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper’s film Nightmare Alley in New York on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The model, 35, paired the black suit with plunging leather suspenders as she posed on the black carpet, once again sparking speculation that she and Bradley, 46, have reconciled following their 2019 split.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Bradley Cooper
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk: The Truth About Whether They’re Back Together

Despite their 2019 split, Irina Shayk will ‘always be one of the most important women’ in Bradley Cooper’s life, sources tell HollywoodLife exclusively. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been at the center of reconciliation speculation, but it appears their status is simply platonic co-parents to daughter Lea, 4. The actor, 46, and model, 35, split in 2019 after four years of dating, but have been spotted arm-in-arm around New York, leading some to believe they’ve gotten back together; however, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that the two aren’t an item.
CELEBRITIES
newsnet5

Bradley Cooper opens up about being held at knifepoint on NYC subway

Bradley Cooper opens up about a harrowing ordeal he faced after being held at knifepoint in New York City. USA Today and CNN reported that the actor revealed the October 2019 scary incident on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast on Monday. According to the news outlets, Cooper said it happened...
CELEBRITIES
People

Lady Gaga Reveals She 'Confided' in Bradley Cooper Before Taking House of Gucci Role

Lady Gaga cares about Bradley Cooper's opinion. While appearing on Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, the star, 35, said she sought advice from Cooper, 46, prior to taking on her role in House of Gucci. Gaga explained that after her success acting opposite Cooper in 2018's A Star Is Born, which he also directed, she's able to "read lots of scripts and talk to lots of different directors."
CELEBRITIES
#Globe
arcamax.com

Bradley Cooper recalls being threatened at knifepoint

Bradley Cooper's "guard was down" when he was threatened at knifepoint in New York City. The 46-year-old actor was en route to collect his four-year-old daughter Lea when the terrifying incident occurred, and Bradley admits that the situation was "pretty insane". He shared: "I used to walk around New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cosmopolitan

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk spark reconciliation rumours following their split two years ago

Bradley Cooper and ex Irina Shayk have sparked rumours that they're back together, following their split in 2019. The pair, who got together in 2015 and share four-year-old daughter Lea, have been spotted hanging out in recent weeks, pictured walking arm-in-arm in New York last month. And now, yet more speculation has surfaced after Irina attended the premiere of Bradley's new film Nightmare Alley on Wednesday [1 December].
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Bradley Cooper on What Scared Him the Most About ‘Nightmare Alley’ Role

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk both appeared at the “Nightmare Alley” premiere in NYC Wednesday night! The exes, who split up two years ago and share daughter Lea, have been spotted together recently. Bradley and Irina, however, walked the red carpet separately. Cooper spoke with “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst about his...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
940wfaw.com

Celebrity Gossip: Bradley Cooper, Mariska Hargitay, Seth Rogen + More!

BRADLEY COOPER WALKS RED CARPET WITH HIS EX: Irina Shayk supported her ex, Bradley Cooper, at the opening of his latest movie. The couple was spotted on the red carpet together for the premiere of Nightmare Alley on Wednesday (Dec. 1st). Cooper told Entertainment Tonight that having his ex with him was “very special.”
CELEBRITIES
Observer

Irina Shayk Just Listed Her Sleek West Village Home for $8.2 Million

Supermodel Irina Shayk is looking to part with her West Village condo. Shayk has listed her two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 150 Charles Street for sale, with an $8.2 million price tag attached. The Russian model purchased the 1,987-square-foot New York abode for $6.08 million back in December 2015, shortly after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefashionistastories.com

Rooney Mara, Irina Shayk & Stella Maxwell at the ''Nightmare Alley'' NY Premiere

Following her attendance at the Gotham awards, Rooney Mara along with Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell attended the premiere of ''Nightmare Alley'' yesterday evening(December 1st) in New York. Rooney Mara of course wore all black, a custom ALEXANDER MCQUEEN floral & lace bustier dress and a cropped tailored jacket. Rooney...
CELEBRITIES
fox5ny.com

Bradley Cooper says he fended off knife attacker

The Hollywood A-lister said during a podcast that he was attacked by a young person with a knife inside a subway station in New York City about two years ago. Cooper pushed the knife away from his face as the suspect ran off. The actor followed the attacker who managed to get away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com

