It's been a tough week for the Danbury Police Department as they mourn the passing of another veteran officer. Just last week, the Department got the news that longtime officer and Sargent David Cooney, who was a 20-year veteran of the force, had lost his battle with leukemia. Now, the Department was hit with more bad news yesterday after learning of the sudden passing of Officer Andrew Katkocin, who was a 12-year veteran of the Danbury PD.

DANBURY, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO