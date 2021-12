The last time we saw our boys in town, they put up two shut-outs in back-to-back nights. Despite a slow start on the road this season, the Mudbugs returned home during the first weekend of December and did something I'm not sure has ever happened before. Both Friday night and Saturday night, with the same goalie, the Mudbugs allowed a combined score-count of exactly zero. Maybe it has happened once or twice, but for the life of me, I can't remember the last time the 'Bugs put up a shut-out in both games of a home weekend with the same goalie. The following weekend, they won both nights on the road, so the boys are on a nice win-streak heading into their return to Shreveport this week.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO