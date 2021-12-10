ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Road Closed on NY 146 in Guilderland because of crash

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7QsO_0dJMw6yS00

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Road Closed on NY 146 westbound between East Old State Road and West Old State Road in Guilderland. The road is closed because of a crash.

5 things to know this Friday, December 10

If you have any photos or videos of the crash, you can email them to News@news10.com.

For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Wednesday, December 15

Jill Szwed's weather report says today should be cold as the temperatures are expected to be in the 40's. Today's five things to know feature's the water main break and boil water advisory in Ravena, a Coca-Cola recall, and the Albany Police Union wanting out of the Sheriff’s Office.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilderland, NY
Sports
City
Guilderland, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Free child seat inspections in Latham

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is holding a free child seat inspection in Latham on December 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The inspections will be at the New York State Police on Troy Schenectady Road and are by appointment only.
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Scotia-Glenville edges Glens Falls at home

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Scotia-Glenville handed Glens Falls its first loss of the season in a game that came down to the wire. The Tartans edged out the victory 51-50. The Indians trailed by as many as 10 points late in the first quarter before fighting back to make it close the rest of the […]
SCOTIA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy