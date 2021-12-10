ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

3,576 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Kentucky Wednesday, Aug. 18

 5 days ago
Kentucky Department for Public Health /

Wednesday afternoon Kentucky reported 3,576 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 525,746.

Nine new deaths were reported, bringing that total to 7,468.

The positivity rate is at 12.59% as of Wednesday afternoon.

Find more information about the spread of the coronavirus in Kentucky here.

