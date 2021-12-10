ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

German Lawmakers Back Vaccine Mandate for Health Workers

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers have overwhelmingly backed a bill that requires staff at hospitals and nursing homes to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Of the 689 votes cast in the lower house on the measure, 571 were in favor and 80 were against. Abstentions were recorded for 38...

