Factbox-Santander Vs Andrea Orcel: How Did Things Go Sour?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander has been ordered by a Madrid court to pay Italian banker Andrea Orcel 67.8 million euros ($76.40 million) over a withdrawn offer to make him chief executive. The ruling came more than three years after Santander announced plans to make Orcel, one of...

Santander ordered to pay Orcel $76 million after losing court battle

MADRID (Reuters) - A Madrid court has ordered Santander to pay Italian banker Andrea Orcel 67.8 million euros ($76.42 million) after it withdrew its offer to make him CEO, a pricey twist in an employment dispute that has captivated the world of high finance. The row between Orcel and Santander chairman Ana Botin ruptured a close professional bond – Orcel had previously been Botin's investment bank consigliere – and put Europe's star dealmaker abruptly out of a job.
Andrea Orcel Wins Case Against Santander Over Botched Hiring

A Spanish judge ruled that Banco Santander SA must pay Andrea Orcel more than $75 million for reneging on a promise to name him chief executive, in the latest twist in a fight between two of Europe’s most powerful bankers. The dispute began in 2019 after Banco Santander Executive...
Andrea Orcel’s moral victory weakens Ana Botin

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Andrea Orcel’s win is Ana Botin’s loss. A Madrid court on Thursday awarded the Italian banker 68 million euros read more as compensation for Banco Santander’s (SAN.MC) sloppy reversal of its decision to make him chief executive. The $53 billion Spanish lender has vowed to appeal. But this week’s ruling vindicates Orcel’s decision to fight, while reviving doubts about Santander’s chair.
UniCredit’s Andrea Orcel Shows That Cash Is Still King

Investors in Italian lender UniCredit have been wondering what new Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel will do with its billions of euros of excess capital. Would he reward shareholders for their patience after years focused on unloading its huge pile of bad loans, or would the former investment banker and dealmaker pursue a major takeover?
Santander ordered to pay Orcel $76 million over withdrawn job offer

The court said the bank's job offer letter to Orcel was a binding contract and Santander will have to pay him the compensation. "The contract was unilaterally and arbitrarily rescinded by Banco Santander," the court said in its ruling, which can be appealed before a Madrid regional court. A Madrid...
