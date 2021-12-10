Thor: Love And Thunder Is Adding Some Awesome Spider-Man And Doctor Strange Talent Behind The Scenes

"I missed you, too!" Sony has surprisingly dropped the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, now officially titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One. And yes, it's a two-parter! Chris Miller on Twitter: "It's true, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is Part One of two films. Me, Phil Lord, [the three directors], and an incredible crew are working on both films simultaneously!" In this sequel, an epic adventure will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man Miles Morales across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Shameik Moore returns to voice Miles, and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen. Plus Issa Rae and Oscar Isaac (as "Spider-Man 2099" / Miguel O'Hara), but that's all they've named so far. This is a seriously AWESOME first look. Into the Spider-Verse is one of the best comic book movies ever made, and I am anxious this sequel won't be as good, but this is the kind of tease that makes me feel like they might just pull it off. I can't wait to see more.

