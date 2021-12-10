This Missouri Health Department is ceasing all COVID work after court ruling

LEBANON, Mo. – One Missouri health department is ending all COVID-19 related work after a Cole County judge’s ruling last month . It said that health orders issued by local authorities under state health regulations were “null and void.”

The Laclede County Health Department says that they have been informed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office that they should stop enforcing and publicizing local public health orders. They will be complying with the request.

The Laclede County Health Department will no longer be announcing any of the current COVID cases or deaths. They will also stop asking people to quarantine, conduct any contact tracing, or investigate cases.

“While this is a huge concern for our agency, we have no other options but to follow the orders of the Missouri Attorney General at this time. We are awaiting additional direction from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), but have no timeline or expectations that this ruling will be changed,” the Laclede County Health Department writes in a Facebook post .

The Laclede County Health Department is asking anyone who has COVID-19 to visit the CDC’s website to learn about how to stop the spread of the virus. You can also call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID hotline at: 877-435-8411.

