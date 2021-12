Stephen Sondheim reinvented the American musical by creating something deeper, darker, richer and more artistically daring. In “Company,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Into the Woods,” he pushed the boundaries of the form and left a legacy of hits. Sondheim died on Nov. 26 at the age of 91. To honor his life and work, Variety reached out to three of the composer’s collaborators and biggest fans — Nathan Lane, who starred in Sondheim shows like “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”; Marianne Elliott, the director of the Broadway revival of “Company”; and Beanie Feldstein, who is filming an adaptation of “Merrily We Roll Along.”

