ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

My Battle With Insomnia

By Candy Schulman
Next Avenue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsomnia. I've tried every trick. Melatonin. I'm still not sleepy. Calms Forte sleep aid tablets. Maybe I just don't believe enough to make them work. Deep breathing, under the covers; my lungs are robust, but eyes wide open. I count each exhale, one to five, then reset. I don't count sheep....

www.nextavenue.org

Comments / 17

yellow river
4d ago

Close your eyes and stare up as high as you can. Keep it and if you turn do the same thing. It keeps thoughts out of your head. I get to sleep within 30 minutes now. If a thought enters your head keep looking up with your eyes closed. Works for me.

Reply
5
bizbat
4d ago

this is me right now. wide awake at 10:46 pm. and I have to work a 16 hour shift tomorrow. 🙃

Reply
6
Related
Brit + Co

Here’s Why Insomnia Gets Worse This Time of Year

If you find yourself feeling a little bit off this time of year, or maybe are tossing and turning in bed more than usual and then waking up groggy, you’re not alone. The lack of sunlight we’re getting during the winter can really mess with our hormone levels, especially melatonin, the sleep regulator, and can cause a case of the winter blues (which can range from simply feeling a bit down to full-blown seasonal affective disorder). That’s right — the feeling is not just in your imagination, and the fluctuation in hormones can have a real impact on your sleeping habits and sense of calmness. We asked sleep and mental health experts to further explain the connection between insomnia and the winter months and the effect sleep has on our overall mood and energy. Keep reading for the tips and tricks you need to keep your sleep schedule on track and your well-being in check during what should be the most peaceful season.
MENTAL HEALTH
healthing.ca

CBT can help with insomnia too: study

Research says cognitive behavioural therapy can eliminate insomnia and significantly lower the risk of developing depression. Cognitive behavioural therapy can help with insomnia, and lessen the chance of depression, according to a new study. The research, published in JAMA Psychiatry , looked at 291 adults above the age of 60...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomnia#Sleep Cycles#Sleep Study#Deep Sleep#Buddhists#Ecg#Holter
Medscape News

Insomnia in Healthcare Workers Worsened During the Pandemic

Healthcare workers who don't sleep well are twice as likely to report symptoms of depression than their better-rested colleagues, according to a recent study on the association between quality of sleep and psychological distress of healthcare workers in New York City during the pandemic. The study, conducted by a group...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

When Does Anxiety Become an Anxiety Disorder?

Feeling anxious from time to time doesn’t necessarily mean you have an anxiety disorder. Here’s how you can tell which one you’re experiencing. You might be thinking, “I feel anxious — does that mean I have a mental health condition?”. The answer is “It depends.” Anxiety disorders aren’t uncommon, but...
MENTAL HEALTH
Refinery29

Painsomnia: The Torturous Nightly Routine Of Young Women With Chronic Pain

It's 3am on a Tuesday and my boyfriend sleeps soundly next to me as I contemplate getting up for the day. Tossing and turning since midnight, I have watched an episode of Gilmore Girls and listened to my meditation tracks. I have taken melatonin and CBD. I have ice packs and heat pads and yet I am still awake, and still in pain.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Brit + Co

Why Seasonal Depression Affects Our Sleep and How To Fight It

Have you ever noticed that in the summertime, you’re full of energy and want to stay out of the house as long as possible, but once winter rolls around, you find it impossible to get out from under the covers? SAME! If this is the case for you, don’t worry; it’s not all in your head. Winter has a major effect on our bodies, mainly due to the lack of sunlight. During the cold, dark season, our bodies produce more melatonin (the sleep hormone) than usual, which causes the disruption in our sleep patterns and mood. Our bodies are naturally programmed to know when to sleep, but they tend to get a little confused with winter’s shorter days and longer nights. Have you ever heard the term “Seasonal Depression”? Well, it’s a very real thing!
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is Anxiousness the Same as Anxiety? Symptoms of Anxiety Disorder

Anxiousness is not the same as anxiety. While it’s normal and sometimes beneficial to feel anxious at times, such as before a job interview or during an important project, severe or ongoing anxiety may be a sign of generalized anxiety disorder. What are the signs and symptoms of anxiety...
MENTAL HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink to Have After 50, Says Science

Your body will continue to change as you age, which means you'll continue to have different needs with each passing year. For example, your skin and bones will begin to change because you'll produce less collagen, and your heart health may change because your valves will begin to stiffen. It...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thefreshtoast.com

3 Side Effects Of Weed You Should Know

Over the past several years, the public has mostly focused on the positive effects of cannabis. But what about the negative side effects? Here are some you should be aware of. Marijuana used to be interpreted to dramatic degrees, often referred to as a “gateway drug” and a substance that dumbed people down. While most of these beliefs have been debunked over the years, the truth is that marijuana can be addictive, and should be taken seriously.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This In Your Mouth, Get Checked for Parkinson's

Because Parkinson's disease (PD) is considered a progressive motor disorder, its symptoms typically start small and become more pronounced over time. While some patients' PD journey begins with a telltale tremor, others may experience subtle non-motor symptoms instead. Experts say that there's one such symptom that you may notice in your mouth which could indicate a PD diagnosis—and though it flies under the radar for many PD patients, it's known to occur in up to 80 percent of cases. Read on to find out which symptom you may notice in your mouth and what to do next if you spot a problem.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy