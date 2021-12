Mountain families in need can apply to receive Christmas baskets until Dec. 10 December is here and the charitable minded folks on Mount Hood already are hard at work preparing Christmas for families in need. Applications are still being accepted until Dec. 10 from those who would benefit from a Christmas basket of gifts and food from the Hoodland Community Christmas Basket program. The program got its start in the 1980s. "It's just a good thing to be able to help the people on the mountain," program organizer Carol Norgard said. "We're here to try and make people's...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO