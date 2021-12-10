ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Sturm Reveals Atmospheric New Ballad ‘Awaken Love’

By Chad Childers
 5 days ago
While there's no talk of an album yet, Lacey Sturm has just released her second song of 2021. "Awaken Love" is an atmospheric, string-backed ballad that you can hear in the player below. Just as...

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

