ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Moderna’s mRNA-based flu vaccine shows promise in early-stage study

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc’s messenger RNA-based experimental seasonal flu vaccine has produced robust antibodies against all four strains of the influenza virus in an early stage study, the vaccine maker said on Friday....

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccine#Seasonal Flu#Pfizer Inc#Mrna#Reuters#Moderna Inc#Rna#Mrna 1010
WISH-TV

New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
POZ

Experimental mRNA HIV Vaccine Shows Promise in Monkeys

A new experimental HIV vaccine that uses the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology as highly effective COVID-19 vaccines lowered the likelihood that monkeys would become infected with an HIV-like virus by 79%, according to study results published in Nature Medicine. “Despite nearly four decades of effort by the global research...
SCIENCE
101 WIXX

Moderna to manufacture mRNA vaccines in Australia

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Monday it had agreed to build a vaccine manufacturing facility in Australia that could make up to 100 million vaccines a year. The facility is also intended to be activated on an urgent basis to support Australia with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities, Moderna said in a statement.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Pfizer says final data from late-stage trial of COVID-19 antiviral shows it reduces risk of hospitalization or death by 89%

Pfizer Inc. said Tuesday that final data from a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 antiviral found it reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% within three days of symptom onset by 89% and reduced it by 88% within five days of symptom onset, compared to placebo. The drug giant said there were no deaths reported in non-hospitalized, high-risk adults with COVID-19 compared to placebo. The data has been shared with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of an ongoing rolling submission for an Emergency Use Authorization. The Phase 2/3 trial involved 2,246 adults and the results were consistent with an interim analysis released in November, Pfizer said in a statement. Pfizer shares were down 1.7% premarket but have gained 50% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 16%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Preliminary results positive for Moderna mRNA flu vaccine

US biotech company Moderna on Friday announced promising data from an early-stage human trial of its mRNA flu shot, based on the same technology used in its successful COVID-19 vaccine. The experimental flu shot was found to be safe, and successfully evoked high levels of antibodies in 180 people at...
PHARMACEUTICALS
UPI News

An mRNA vaccine against HIV shows promise in animal trials

Cutting-edge mRNA technology brought safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines to a world in crisis -- could it do the same for a much older foe, HIV?. An experimental HIV vaccine that uses the same mRNA platform technology as the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines shows promise in animals, a new U.S. government-led study finds.
SCIENCE
investing.com

Moderna Stock Slides 12% On Flu Vaccine Data

Investing.com — Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA ) shares fell 12% on Friday after the company reported data from its phase 1 study of its seasonal flu vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010. The data showed that the shot successfully boosted titers against all four strains in older and younger adults, even at...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

70K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy