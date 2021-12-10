ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys, Washington set to hit refresh on NFL's most storied rivalry in Week 14

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
This rivalry used to be magnificent.

Now? It’s closer to making someone pass the sticks instead of finishing a game of Madden when the score is too far out of hand. The Cowboys are simply dominating Washington around every corner. Washington fans want to pretend last year’s sweep mattered, ignoring the elephant in the room was all of the key Dallas players not in said room. One can’t blame them, really. There’s been so little for them to celebrate in the head-to-head series over the last five, 10, 20, 30 years…

What started as big brother finally relenting and letting little brother play in the pick-up game, has transformed into little brother dominating the field of play and making the elder look foolish.

Before the days of the internet and people moving a million miles an hour while sporting millisecond-attention spans, time once stood still when these two powerhouses collided.

The storied history is littered with pranks and shenanigans, debauchery and tomfoolery. There was the time Cowboys fans stuffed a live turkey in Washington owner George Marshall’s hotel bathtub.

Imagine that.

How the Dallas Cowboys strong-armed Washington's team into their existence

Dallas’ founding father Clint Murchinson, Jr. was finally approved for an NFL expansion franchise in the late 1950’s. This was his third attempt to bring a team to Dallas, as separate bids to buy two teams fell through. How’d he get it done when at the time Marshall’s organization was essentially rapper T.I., undisputed King of the South?

Marshall after all was the lone dissenting vote keeping Murchinson from the necessary unanimous approval to join the NFL.The Cowboys franchise’s ownership lineage sports a long history of alienating his fellow rich guys. Jerry Jones might have mastered the trade, but he is hardly the pioneer.

Finally, Murchinson — the soon-to-be patriarch of the league’s flagship franchise — found himself an in.

Murchison was able to purchase the rights to the Washington fight song from Barnee Breeskin, the disgruntled musician behind ‘Hail To The Redskins’. Marshall’s wife wrote the original lyrics to the horrid mantra. The original version would set off all kinds of political correctness bells and whistles in today’s times if not for being grandfathered in.

After decades, the franchise finally abandoned the nickname in 2020 and is now in a process of selecting a new one along with a new logo.

Anyway, back to the song rights. Breeskin sold the rights for the song to Dallas’ Murchinson, who returned them to Marshall in exchange for his vote in approving the new Cowboys’ franchise.

The Cowboys, and the rivalry, were born.

Memory Lane

Allsport/ALLSPORT

There are classic games throughout the rivalry, but with neither team winning a championship or maintaining excellence since the mid-90’s, fans are left to battle each other, or simply reminisce.

Reminisce to the Sonny Jurgensen and Don Meredith battles of the Sixties, where four games were decided by 10 points total. Reminisce to October 1967 with the Cowboys going 71 yards in 63 seconds to have Dan Reeves score the winning touchdown, then sweat as they had to tackle Charley Taylor at their 20-yard line as time expired. Mad Men indeed.

Reminisce to 1974 Thanksgiving, when rookie Clint Longley came in for an injured Captain Comeback and did his best Roger Staubach impersonation, connecting on a 50 yard pass to Drew Pearson with only 28 seconds left and a 24-23 victory.

Reminisce to 1979, when Staubach would throw two late fourth-quarter scores in the final week of the season to win the NFC East crown and knock Washington out of the playoffs.

Reminisce to the 1983 season opener, when Danny White engineered a comeback from a 23-3 deficit with 28 straight points.

Or ending the Washington undefeated campaign in 1990.

Or the previous season’s lone victory, a 13-3 Monday night victory in Jimmy Johnson and Troy Aikman’s inaugural season in Dallas.

PAUL BUCK/AFP/Getty Images

Reminisce to Opening Day 1999, when Aikman led a furious fourth-quarter comeback from 21 points down, to see Washington miss a field goal that sent the game into overtime.

Then play-action happened.

Then Norv Turner’s “Bang 8” happened.

Then Rocket Ismail happened.

Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Reminisce to December 2013 when Tony Romo powered through a broken back to somehow find RB DeMarco Murray in the flat for the game-winning touchdown with just a minute remaining to pull off a come-from-behind win that sent Washington fans streaming to the exits.

All isn’t favorable in the history of the rivalry for Cowboys fans; just most of it.

Mark Brunell to Santana Moss, twice, still stings for most. There was the scab game of 1987 where a team of Cowboys vets were upended by street signings of Washington. Those scars, amongst many other, still linger.

As the old saying goes for Washington, beat Dallas and nothing else matters.

Beating Dallas hasn’t been something the Washington franchise has been particularly adept at in recent years, however.

Head-to-Head History

Prior to last season’s sweep by Washington, Dallas had won three in a row, and seven of the last eight matchups. Dallas has gone 17-8, winning more than two out of every three matchups dating back to 2008. Since either team last raised the Lombardi Dallas owns a 34-16 advantage.

Let’s be honest, that’s no rivalry… that’s domination.

Jason Garrett’s career lasted as long as it did on the strength of going 13-5 against Washington and dominating division rivals. In fact, Dallas owns the upper hand when looking at the franchise series between the teams, 73-47-2. In the same division since 1961, they’ve played twice a year ever since.

As far as road games, it’s home away from home for the Cowboys, especially in the time Washington has been playing at Fed Ex Field. Dallas holds an all-time 33-30 advantage in DC and Maryland, but has won six of the last eight amidst a sea of blue jerseys in the stands.

The two teams have combined for eight Super Bowl victories and 32 NFC East division championships, with Dallas sporting most of those banners, although Washington does hold a playoff matchup edge of 2-0.

Dallas is now the NFL’s shining light. Earlier this year, the franchise reached a valuation of $6.5 billion, by far the most of any sports franchise. The Top 10 and 20 lists of most-watched games annually sports more Cowboys contests than any other. Little brother is better, and more popular, too.

Washington was the final NFL team to integrate, waiting until 1962. Their refusal to recognize segregation for the evil institution it was, prompted many Black football fans in the area to adopt the cause of their new rivals. It’s the foundation for why D.C. is absolutely littered with Cowboys gear during Rivalry Week, the rest of the season, the offseason, and on and on.

The two teams will forever be linked with each other. It’s just that Dallas started dominating the rivalry a long time ago, and has refused to allow big brother to have much glory ever since.

Sunday’s matchup should continue tradition.

(This article is a refresh of an original piece published October 2018).

Comments / 2

