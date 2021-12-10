ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd boss Rangnick admits January loans could happen

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits they may release players for loan in January. Rangnick says there could be fringe players seeking to leave next month. He said, "I've got to know them better in this week, I saw most...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Rangnick explains key to Man Utd improvement

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says results have improved as they're defending as a team. United have kept two successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since March under Rangnick and, although the German was unhappy with aspects of their defending, he believes they are defending more unison.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick raps Martial: You speak to me - not your agent

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has warned Anthony Martial he doesn't appreciate the Frenchman's agent speaking for him. Martial's agent, Philippe Lamboley, said on Friday Martial wants a transfer in the January transfer window and that he would 'speak to the club soon'. United manager Rangnick dismissed Lamboley's public comments...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Martial must tell club if he wants to leave: Man Utd boss Rangnick

London (AFP) – Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has warned unsettled striker Anthony Martial he must tell the club if he wants to leave in January. Martial’s agent last week said his client will seek a move away from Old Trafford when the transfer window reopens on New Year’s Day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Zorniger: Rangnick will be in a hurry at Man Utd

Apollon Limassol coach Alexander Zorniger insists Ralf Rangnick will make the most of his chance at Manchester United. In 2012, Zorniger was the man chosen to take charge at RB Leipzig by Rangnick, who sold him the project during an intense four-hour chat. Soon, 7am phone calls would become the norm.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid put forward swap proposal for Man Utd striker Martial

Atletico Madrid are exploring the possibility of signing Anthony Martial. The Frenchman looks certain to leave Manchester United after he was publicly lambasted by manager Ralf Rangnick. Rangnick was furious over comments made by Martial's agent to the press stating that the 26-year-old wanted to leave Old Trafford. "I don't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez: Man Utd one of the best

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez is happy with their Champions League draw against Manchester United. Atletico will meet United in the round of 16, having initially drawn Bayern Munich in first abandoned pairing. Suarez said: "I was at an event and they told me. And the feeling was, Bayern again?...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

De Gea pledges future to Man Utd: I'm proud to play for this badge

David de Gea admits he sees his long-term future with Manchester United. Dean Henderson and De Gea battled for the No.1 spot at United last season with the Spaniard struggling for confidence and form. However, everything has changed these past six months. "It's been a long time [at United] but,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Champions League: Uefa redo draw after Manchester United ball error

Uefa had to redo the Champions League round of 16 draw after a “technical problem” involving Manchester United.United were pulled out of the hat with Paris-Saint Germain, but several clubs complained to Uefa that the integrity of the draw had been damaged by an earlier mistake forcing them into a redraw. United were initially drawn against Villarreal, a tie that could not take place due to both sides advancing from the same group.Giorgio Marchetti, Uefa’s deputy general secretary, spotted the mistake and ordered the fixture to be redrawn.However, a further error then appeared to wrongly block United from being...
UEFA
The Independent

Real Madrid restore eight-point lead at LaLiga summit with win over Atletico

Real Madrid restored their eight-point lead at the top of LaLiga as they beat city rivals Atletico 2-0 to claim their 10th straight win in all competitions.Karim Benzema opened the scoring with a brilliant 16th-minute volley and Marco Asensio added the second to leave fourth-placed Atletico trailing their rivals by 13 points.A late strike from Ezequiel Avila denied Barcelona a much-needed win as Osasuna twice fought back from behind to claim a 2-2 draw at the Estadio El Sadar.Nico Gonzalez’s early opener for Xavi’s men was immediately cancelled out by David Garcia before Abde Ezzalzouli put the visitors back in...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi finds Daniel Alves positives in Maradona Cup defeat

Barcelona coach Xavi was happy with Daniel Alves' performance in their Maradona Cup defeat to Boca Juniors. Xavi named a largely inexperienced side for the game in Saudi Arabia, with the exception of Dani Alves, who made his second debut for the club after re-signing last month. Alves impressed and...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy