Man Utd boss Rangnick admits January loans could happen

Uefa had to redo the Champions League round of 16 draw after a “technical problem” involving Manchester United.United were pulled out of the hat with Paris-Saint Germain, but several clubs complained to Uefa that the integrity of the draw had been damaged by an earlier mistake forcing them into a redraw. United were initially drawn against Villarreal, a tie that could not take place due to both sides advancing from the same group.Giorgio Marchetti, Uefa’s deputy general secretary, spotted the mistake and ordered the fixture to be redrawn.However, a further error then appeared to wrongly block United from being...

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO