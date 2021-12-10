Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10th:

TimkenSteel Corporation TMST : This company that manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.7% over the last 60 days.

TimkenSteel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.86, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Chemours Company CC : This company that provides performance chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.93, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Corp. ATCO : This asset manager and operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.10, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC : This company that provides business banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Hanmi Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.37, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

