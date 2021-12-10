ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 10th

By Zacks Equity Research
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10th:

TimkenSteel Corporation TMST : This company that manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Timken Steel Corporation Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hG94e_0dJMbo4K00

Timken Steel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Timken Steel Corporation Quote

TimkenSteel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.86, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Timken Steel Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nq2gB_0dJMbo4K00

Timken Steel Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Timken Steel Corporation Quote

The Chemours Company CC : This company that provides performance chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSr1q_0dJMbo4K00

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.93, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Chemours Company PE Ratio (TTM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312oxv_0dJMbo4K00

The Chemours Company pe-ratio-ttm | The Chemours Company Quote

Atlas Corp. ATCO : This asset manager and operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9GHh_0dJMbo4K00

Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote

Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.10, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCVlv_0dJMbo4K00

Atlas Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Corp. Quote

Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC : This company that provides business banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y43j8_0dJMbo4K00

Hanmi Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote

Hanmi Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.37, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Hanmi Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pThNT_0dJMbo4K00

Hanmi Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


Top 5 Picks From the Best-Performing Sector in the Past Month

Wall Street has been suffering from severe volatility over the past three weeks, thanks to the resurgence of coronavirus globally in the form of its new variant – Omicron. Moreover, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comment in the Senate testimony indicating a likely shift in central bank’s policies toward a more hawkish stance added to the volatility.
Entrepreneur

Here's Why You Should Add Greif (GEF) to Your Portfolio Now

Greif, Inc. GEF is gaining from the solid demand in the key end markets, expected benefits from the Caraustar acquisition and its restructuring actions. Focus on operational execution and capital discipline will drive growth. These factors make Greif a compelling investment option. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1...
Entrepreneur

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Entrepreneur

Is FedEx A Buy Before Earnings?

If you are thinking FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is going to have a strong quarter you are probably right. The company is forecasting a 10% increase in holiday deliveries that, when coupled with all the price increases, should deliver revenue growth in the mid-teens at least if not up into the 20% range. Because the analysts are forecasting only a 9% increase in revenue there is a chance for significant outperformance but there are some other concerns to be aware of. The company’s bottom line was impacted by $320 million last quarter due to supply chain issues specifically related to labor. Because we expect those issues to persist there is a chance the margins will narrow and bottom-line results will fail to impress the market and that is what really matters.
