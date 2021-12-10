Videos of the Week

With the cold settling in, and the 2021 tuna season speeding off into the rearview, I’ve been really missing the summer tuna fishing. We heard reports of plenty of great trips, but seemed to be a day late to the best bites. But thanks to videos like this one from Chris McIntee of Sea Money Fishing, we at least got a good look at what it was like when the bite reached chaotic levels. It’s a long one, but with plenty of action, and the type of language you’d expect from a boat full of fishermen excited about the good tuna fishing.

