ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

This little piggie became a giant sow - but her owner still loves her

By Leonardo Benassatto
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Rosangela dos Santos Lara went to market and bought a little piggie as a pet, but then it grew and grew and grew.

Now aged three, Lilica the sow weighs in at 550 pounds (250kg) and gets through five kilos of fruit and vegetables a day plus animal feed, eating away much of Rosangela's tight household budget.

She says the seller tricked her, but Lilica still sleeps on a mattress in the bedroom that the 50-year-old teacher shares with her husband Nelson, an unemployed fisherman in the Brazilian coastal town of Peruibe near Sao Paulo city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rgo76_0dJMYMVd00
Rosangela Martins dos Santos Lara, 59, sits on the table during breakfast near Lilica the pig, and her dog at her kitchen in Peruibe, Sao Paulo state, Brazil December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

"I bought her thinking she would be a mini-pig, but she turned into a giant animal," Rosangela said, while tickling Lilica, stretched out in front of the family sofa with cats and dogs clambering around her.

"She came to bring me joy. People call me crazy, but I just love animals"

Selling Lilica for meat would give her family's finances a major boost, but Rosangela isn't interested.

"Someone offered me 20,000 reais ($3,600) this week for her for slaughter, but she is not for sale."

Reporting by Leonardo Benassatto, writing by Anthony Boadle; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
IFLScience

Bizarre Biting Bee With Gut Like A Vulture Loves Eating Chicken

Want your bees with more bite? As it turns out, Costa Rica is home to a more al dente species: the vulture bee. Far from the fuzzy vegetarians we have come to know and love, these insects are carnivorous and have the teeth and – as it turns out – guts to go with it.
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Australian Zoo Adopts a 'Megaspider' So Big Its Fangs Can Pierce Human Fingernails

In spite of what most Australians would have you believe, the land Down Under isn't a hot-bed of venomous arachnids. But every now and then, a spider emerges that gives even the most stoic of us a dose of arachnophobia. Take this stunning example of a female funnel-web spider (Atrax robustus) for example, recently handed in to the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales. With a leg-span doubling that of many other members of its species, and fangs long and powerful enough to punch through a fingernail, it's the largest of its kind the park experts have seen.  So what else do...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sow#Piggie#Cats And Dogs#Brazilian
New York Post

This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Country diary: An old, dead elm with a secret I can’t shake

The storm blew the old elm trunk down, a 15ft-high totem with the crumbling faces of the long dead looking westwards from the wood. The tree may have been more than 200 years old when it fell victim to Dutch elm disease in the 1970s, but it still sent out a hedgeful of suckers for the future, and its disintegrating trunk stayed upright until now.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
LiveScience

Biggest eagle to ever live plunged headfirst into dead prey to eat the organs

The biggest eagle that ever lived hunted like its modern relatives but feasted like a vulture, new research shows. The extinct giant, known as Haast's eagle, gripped and pierced living prey with its sharp talons and beak. But it ate its kills like a vulture would have, slashing into the carcass and inserting its head deep inside the body cavity to gulp down internal organs.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Driver mobbed by large group of baboons in Saudi countryside

Footage shows the moment a driver passes food out of of his car to a group of baboons - which stand up like humans waiting to be fed. Ahmed Nabi Mahmoud was enjoying the scenery in the Saudi countryside when his car mobbed by a curious group of primates. He...
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Tigers, lions and monkeys found chained, underweight and stressed in Philippines zoos

Big cats and monkeys used as props for tourist selfies were found chained and malnourished in five popular Filipino zoos, investigators say.The animals, together with an orangutan, a bear and pythons, were said to be suffering in “filthy and barren” pens and video footage suggested they were showing signs of severe psychological stress.The creatures were among more than 100 kept in conditions that one scientist described as “utterly horrific”, alleging they amounted to “clear and obvious abuse”.Zoo chiefs, who say animals have died and are suffering because of a drop in tourism caused by the Covid pandemic, have launched fundraising...
ANIMALS
BBC

Owner's cat found at nearby Hinckley factory after 14 years

The owner of a cat that had been missing for 14 years said she was "astounded" after her pet was found visiting nearby factories. Ruth Armstrong said she had almost accepted that her cat Elsa would not return to her home in Hinckley, Leicestershire. But she was reunited with Elsa...
PETS
asapland.com

What Eats A Lion

Lions are apex predators, meaning that there is no predator that preys upon them in their natural environment. However, there are a number of predators that can prey on lions in captivity or when they are living near human settlements. These predators include hyenas, leopards, and crocodiles. In addition, lions may also be preyed upon by wild dogs, wolves, and bears.
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

'Was it alive???' See how a little girl smuggled her family pet to school

Lauren Scanlan, a mom of two living in Pennsylvania, was surprised when her 3-year-old daughter's school called her in the middle of the day. Peyton hadn't arrived alone that day, the school revealed. She had smuggled a family member in with her. "The director (of Peyton's school) called, wanting to...
ANIMALS
Reuters

Reuters

247K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy