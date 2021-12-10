Review: Night Lights (Nintendo Switch)

Remakes of main-series Pokemon games are almost as common as new Pokemon games, and we’re lucky enough to get two separate generations reimagined on the Nintendo Switch. We saw the very first Pokemon games given a unique and simplified spin in 2018 with Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee, and now it’s the fourth generation’s turn. Pokemon Diamond and Pearl have been remade into Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, with new graphics and refined mechanics. It’s a fun Pokemon romp with plenty to do, though it doesn’t add much in terms of content, and several online features aren’t available at launch. Along with a visual style that seems a step back from the latest generation games, Pokemon Sword and Shield, the full $59.99 price of each version might sting a bit. It’s still a solid remake, and if you’re a fan of Pokemon you’ll still get plenty out of it. We tested Pokemon Brilliant Diamond; as is standard with Pokemon versions, Shining Pearl is nearly identical, but with a handful of different Pokemon available to catch. Neither game has the additional story content or extra features that Pokemon Platinum added to the original Diamond and Pearl, though you can still catch Platinum's legendary Pokemon Giratina in the post-game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO