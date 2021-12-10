ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Peloton Speaks Out After Surprising Character Tragedy In And Just Like That…

By Olivia Di Pede
fame10.com
 5 days ago

Peloton is speaking out after a surprising character tragedy in the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… on HBO Max. The episode shows a storyline that no fan of the show was prepared for: the passing of the iconic character Mr. Big (Chris Noth). The episode shows Carrie...

www.fame10.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth, 67, Kisses Wife Tara Wilson, 39, At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere — PDA Photos

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Tina Yothers Played Jennifer on "Family Ties." See Her Now at 48.

Anyone who watched Family Ties during its seven-season run in the 1980s will remember the four kids of the Keaton family. Young Republican brother Alex was played by Michael J. Fox. Fashion-loving teen Mallory was portrayed by Justine Bateman. The role of youngest sibling Andy—a new addition in season 3—went to Brian Bonsall. And then there was sister Jennifer, who loved sports and who actually shared her parents' liberal political opinions, unlike her siblings. Jennifer was played by Tina Yothers, who started Family Ties as a nine-year-old and is now 48.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Noth and Ryan Reynolds Team Up for Peloton Ad After ‘And Just Like That’ Death: “He’s Alive”

[This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of HBO Max’s And Just Like That.] And just like that, Chris Noth is back for another Peloton bike ride. On Sunday, Ryan Reynolds shared a Peloton ad to Twitter featuring Noth and the fitness company’s real-life instructor Jess King flirting on a couch in front of a fireplace. Reynolds provides the voiceover for the ad that Peloton later shared to its official Twitter account, with the company adding the written message, “And just like that…he’s alive.” The ad is a response to HBO Max’s And Just Like That, which launched with its first...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jess King: 5 Things About The Peloton Instructor In ‘And Just Like That…’

Mr. Big’s Peloton instructor on the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot had a pivotal role in the series premiere. Learn all about Jess King here!. And Just Like That… debuted on December 9 with two episodes and fans were shocked to discover a devastating twist. In the premiere of the Sex and the City reboot, Sarah Jessica Parker’s beloved character Carrie Bradshaw comes home from Lily’s piano recital to find the love of her life, John James “Mr. Big” Preston (Chris Noth), dying on their bathroom floor from an apparent heart attack. Getting one last look as his beautiful wife, Mr. Big passes away in Carrie’s arms.
THEATER & DANCE
wxhc.com

Peloton releases statement after shocking death on ﻿’Sex and the City’ sequel ‘And Just Like That…’

(SPOILERS AHEAD) Sex and the City fans were served a major surprise at the end of the first episode of the new sequel series, And Just Like That... Mr. Big, husband to Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, shockingly dies of a heart attack after an intense workout on a Peloton bike. Having suffered from heart-related issues throughout the series, Carrie returns home to find that Big had collapsed in the shower, and he dies in her arms.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Peloton responds to And Just Like That premiere shocker

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of And Just Like That. And Just Like Thatprominently featured a branded product in its series premiere, but the appearance wasn't quite as celebratory as Sex and the City's regular glimpses of the luxury labels in Carrie's closet. The first episode...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peloton#Heart Attacks#Mr Big#Cigars#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
/Film

Peloton Stock Drops After Fictional Character's Death By Peloton

The next time someone tries to argue that entertainment and pop culture don't have any influence on the way we live our day-to-day lives, feel free to send them this article and tell them to hush. Typically, product placement is super-beneficial for said product in popular shows and movies (think Reese's Pieces and "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial"), but the inclusion of Peloton in the first two episodes of "And Just Like That...," the limited series continuation of the "Sex and the City" franchise, did the exact opposite. In the first episode, a beloved character dies of a heart attack after a 45-minute workout, reaching the milestone of their 1,000th Peloton ride. Following the show's debut, shares of Peleton fell by 11.3%. Peloton stocks have continued to tumble, dropping an additional 5% as of midmorning trading.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cosmopolitan

Kristin Davis speaks out about criticism over SATC reboot And Just Like That

Kristin Davis has spoken out in response to criticism she and her And Just Like That co-stars have received about their appearance. Discussing the Sex And The City reboot, which hit screens on 9th December after a *long* wait, Kristin has opened up about comments made over how she, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon look in the spin-off.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After Premiere of ‘And Just Like That’

Click here to read the full article. This article contains a major plot development in the first episode of “And Just Like That,” the reboot series of “Sex and the City,” on HBO Max. Following the premiere of the first episode of “And Just Like That,” the revival series of “Sex and the City,” stock prices for Peloton have plummeted.More from WWDPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That''And Just Like That' Premiere Celebrity Red Carpet: PHOTOS'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the Photos In the episode, called “Hello It’s Me,” the reboot kicks off with its main characters,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grazia

Is The Peloton Advert Better Than And Just Like That?

(If you've still not seen it, huge spoiler alert for And Just Like That.) We didn't think we could be more shocked by the end of the first episode of And Just Like That. But last night the internet, and Sex And The City fans, went into meltdown again - as Peloton resurrected Mr Big, in a stunning response to Big's fatal heart attack (after, of course, riding a Peloton bike).
TV & VIDEOS
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses React to that Shocking “And Just Like That” Peloton Death

If you’re a fan of the original Sex and the City, you probably caught the first episode of the revival And Just Like That… on HBO over the weekend. SPOILER ALERT (This article contains spoilers from the first episode). During the episode, Chris Noth’s character Mr. Big dies...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Peloton responds to SATC reboot And Just Like That... after bike is involved in major storyline

Spoiler alert: This article contains a spoiler from the first episode of And Just Like That…Cult exercise brand Peloton has responded to one of their bikes playing a major role in the first episode of the Sex and The City reboot, And Just Like That...The company’s at-home stationary bike has a crucial part in a storyline about main characters Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr Big (Chris Noth).In the first episode, which premiered on Thursday on Sky Comedy and NOWTV in the UK, Carrie and Big joke about Big having an affair with someone named Allegra.It...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy