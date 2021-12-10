ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Nationwide 'silent strike' in Myanmar protests military rule

Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Friday held one of their biggest nationally coordinated protests in months, successfully calling on people across the country to shut their businesses and stay at home on International Human Rights Day.

The “silent strike” was staged in cities and towns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and came at a time of increasing violence in the political crisis triggered by the army’s seizure of power in February and ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

On Tuesday, there was a widely reported massacre in the country’s northwestern Sagaing region in which soldiers were accused of rounding up and killing 11 civilians whose charred bodies were later discovered by fellow villagers. The military-installed government has denied its soldiers were involved, but it is staging an offensive in northwestern Myanmar against persistent resistance from anti-military militias.

In Yangon, the country’s largest city, and elsewhere, photos on social media showed normally busy streets empty of traffic on Friday. Usually crowded markets and plazas were quiet hours before the official start of the strike, which reaffirmed the widespread opposition to the army's rule and its disregard for human rights.

Min Han Htet, co-founder and spokesperson of the Alliance of Student Unions Yangon, said the strike by itself might not make a significant difference.

“But by showing their unity, the strike is a success for the people who are waging psychological warfare against the military dictatorship,” he said.

Solidarity appeared strong among operators of even the smallest shops in Yangon, but at least a few apparently paid a price for their defiance, as photos posted on social media showed fittings such as tables and chairs confiscated by security forces from some.

Since Thursday, authorities had announced in some neighborhoods that action would be taken against shops which close without an acceptable reason.

A shopkeeper from the market in Muse in northern Shan state said the official Township Development Committee threatened over a loudspeaker on Friday morning that it would take action against closed shops.

“They announced in the town that they would shut down our shops for a month if we went ahead and closed the shops and markets without any reason. But we don’t care. It is the time to show our unity,” said the vendor, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution from the authorities.

Protesters wearing black attire, as suggested by strike organizers, marched silently in Shwebo in Sagaing region. People at home, also dressed in black, posted selfies showing them holding small handmade posters.

“We own our town. Our city, our rules. Staying silent or active is our choice. Never be allowed to rule,” was written on one. "Take back our human rights by revolution,” read another.

People also held up three fingers, the resistance salute adopted from “The Hunger Games” movie series.

There was at least one pro-military march in Yangon, according to photos on social media that showed about 100 demonstrators holding small flags and posters reading "Counter-Terrorism and Support the Military.”

AFP

Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security officers after seven people including the country's national police chief were accused by the Biden administration of human rights abuses. Washington imposed sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, which is accused of involvement in hundreds of disappearances and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018. Seven current or former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion were also sanctioned. They include Benazir Ahmed, previously the RAB chief and currently the national head of the South Asian country's more than 200,000-strong police force. "We are determined to put human rights at the centre of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
PROTESTS
AFP

Three wounded as Myanmar soldiers ram car into protest

Myanmar soldiers wounded at least three people after ramming a car into a peaceful anti-coup rally in Yangon, eyewitnesses said Sunday. The rally in Yangon was violently dispersed Sunday morning when a large car ploughed into it, according to a journalist there.
PROTESTS
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
abc17news.com

UN and US condemn Myanmar military after protest reportedly turns deadly in Yangon

At least five people were killed in Myanmar when a vehicle plowed into anti-junta protesters this weekend, according to local media. The attack took place in a Yangon township, news outlet Myanmar Now reported Sunday, citing protesters and eyewitnesses. One reporter who witnessed the incident told CNN that it was...
WORLD
The Independent

Facebook broadens ban on military-linked Myanmar companies

Facebook’s parent company Meta said Wednesday it has expanded its ban on postings linked to Myanmar’s military to include all pages, groups, and accounts representing military-controlled businesses. It had already banned advertising from such businesses in February.The February action, which also banned military and military-controlled state and media entities from Facebook and Instagram followed the army's seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.The new action came just a day after a high-profile lawsuit was filed in California against Facebook parent Meta Platforms seeking over $150 billion for the company’s alleged failure to stop...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Covid pass protesters reference Nazis as they deface French war memorial

A war memorial in France has been defaced with a message against French Covid measures – which also appears to make a reference to Nazi Germany. The French president and authorities have denounced the act as an “insult to the memory” of the nation’s soldiers. Mont-Valerien, a memorial to those who lost their lives in the Second World War in a western Paris suburb, was seen with “ANTI PASS” scrawled over it on Monday. It appears to reference France’s Covid pass sanitaire (health pass), which gives a QR code to people in order to access many venues and events, as...
PROTESTS
atlanticcitynews.net

Sources claim six killed in military attacks in Myanmar

SAGAING, Myanmar - According to local sources, air attacks and shelling drove thousands of people from at least nine villages in Sagaing Region's Depayin Township to escape over the weekend. The fresh attacks on Saturday came as Myanmar's government intensified its use of military aircraft in Sagaing to defeat anti-regime...
MILITARY
sanantoniopost.com

Myanmar leader ousted by military junta sentenced to prison

Myanmar's deposed state counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been sentenced to four years in prison on the first charges leveled against her by the ruling military junta. Former President Win Myint received a similar sentence. Suu Kyi was found guilty on Monday of inciting unrest and violating Covid-19 restrictions,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Soe Naing death: Myanmar journalist dies in military detention after being arrested for covering protests

A freelance photojournalist has died in Myanmar after spending less than a week in military custody, in what is believed to be the first custodial death of a journalist since the military junta seized power in a February coup.Soe Naing, who worked as a freelance photojournalist and graphic designer, was arrested last week on Friday when he was in Yangon city taking photos of the “silent strike” protests called against military rule.Over a hundred journalists and activists have been detained by the junta government since the February coup, according to several human rights organisations.After being arrested, the journalist was sent...
WORLD
The Independent

Myanmar gems industry targeted in push for sanctions

Human rights activists are lobbying major jewelers to stop buying gems sourced in Myanmar as a way to exert pressure on Myanmar’s military leaders by limiting profits from the country’s lucrative mining industry. A report by the group Global Witness released Wednesday outlines how the army is involved in gemstone mining despite a moratorium on new licenses put in place before the military seized power on Feb. 1, ousting the government of Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi It comes as legislation is pending in the U.S. Congress, the Burma Act of 2021, which would prohibit all...
WORLD
The Independent

Blinken says US weighing new sanctions on Myanmar

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration is weighing tough new sanctions on Myanmar to pressure the country’s military leaders to restore a democratic path interrupted by a February coup.Blinken said the situation in Myanmar in the 10 months since the coup had “gotten worse" with mass arrests and violence against protesters. And he said the administration is also looking “very actively” at designating ongoing repression against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim population as a “genocide.” “I think it’s going to be very important in the weeks and months ahead to look at what additional steps and measures...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Myanmar public urges gas sanctions to stop military funding

The young woman in Myanmar decided to speak out when she realized that money from the company she loved was now in the hands of the military leaders she hated. She and her parents had long worked for Total Energies, the French company that operates a lucrative gas field off the coast of southern Myanmar with a state-owned enterprise. But in February, the military took over Myanmar’s government and its bank accounts, including those that receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from the Total gas field, known as Yadana.As military abuses such as the murder and detention...
WORLD
The Independent

Myanmar journalist reported to have died in army custody

A local freelance photojournalist in Myanmar has died in military custody after being arrested last week while covering protests, colleagues and a friend of his family said Tuesday.Soe Naing is the first journalist known to have died in custody since the army seized power in February, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi More than 100 journalists have been detained since then, though about half have been released.Soe Naing, who was a graphic designer as well as a freelance journalist, was arrested Friday when he and a colleague were in downtown Yangon taking photos during a...
MILITARY
AFP

Thousands of Salvadorans protest against corruption

Thousands of people protested Sunday in El Salvador's capital against corruption and what they see as a drift towards authoritarianism, days after the United States announced sanctions against a close aide of President Nayib Bukele. Bukele has drawn criticism for  making bitcoin legal tender in the country, suggesting the volatile cryptocurrency will help revitalize its struggling economy, and for legal reforms which critics say are attacks on the independence of the country's judiciary. "As a country, we have had enough of the way public officials abuse state resources, which belong to the people," lawyer Eduardo Alvarenga, 37, told AFP during the demonstration, as he carried a sign calling for an end to corruption.. Current and former judges took part in the protest, calling for respect for the separation of powers after Congress -- which is dominated by the ruling party -- dismissed all judges of the Supreme Court's constitutional chamber and judges over the age of 60.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Solomon opposition figure faces charges over riots

Police in the restive Solomon Islands on Tuesday pursued charges against a leading member of the opposition over deadly riots that rocked the country last month. His rule is opposed by the leaders of Malaita -- the Solomons' most populous island. 
PROTESTS
The Independent

Amnesty flags Qatar rights abuses with French soccer body

Human rights activists in France have urged the country’s soccer officials to pay attention to rights violations of migrant workers in Qatar a year before the World Cup.Amnesty International activists unveiled a giant banner Wednesday in central Paris on the French soccer federation's building.“Thousands have died in Qatar and the soccer federation has not said a word,” the banner reads.Lola Schulmann, an advocacy officer with Amnesty in Paris, said the group has repeatedly asked soccer officials for a meeting to discuss the issue of human rights violations of migrant laborers who have worked in Qatar to build World Cup...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Solomon police arrest opposition party figure

Police in the restive Solomon Islands said Tuesday they had arrested a leading member of the opposition in connection with deadly riots that rocked the country last month. United Party president John Kwaita was reportedly arrested by armed police at his home late Monday on unspecified charges. "We can confirm that a prominent Solomon Islander has been arrested yesterday evening in relation to the rioting," a police spokesman told AFP. Late last month anti-government protests sparked widespread looting and arson in the capital Honiara, causing US$67 million worth of damage and leaving the city's Chinatown district in ruins.
ADVOCACY
