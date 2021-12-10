Ring That Bell

The South Haven Rotary will have members out ringing the bells for the Salvation Army next Saturday, December 11. Rotarians will be at the Golden Brown Bakery and Walmart. They have rung the bells for the Salvation Army every Christmas since 1982, and this year the efforts are dedicated to two longtime community members and co-chairs of the activity, Ralph Frost and Bob Stickland, who passed away this year. The South Haven Rotary says residents have been very generous over the years, and they’re asked to give a little more next Saturday by stopping by and dropping something into the Rotary’s red kettles.

SOUTH HAVEN, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO