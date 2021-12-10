Ring That Bell

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City has been ringing the bell for the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” Holiday collections. Ever since the first Wal-Mart opened on Route 50 in Berlin, the club has manned kettles. Since the beginning, the club received annual recognition for civic organizations hours worked and/or funds collected. Due to COVID, 2020 was the first year Kiwanis opted out. The club was recently recognized for its 2019 service with 90 hours of bell ringing, earning it the first-place award for civic groups. Pictured, from left, are group chairs Roy Foreman and Candy Foreman, Kiwanis Club President Tim Lund and Kiwanian Tom Southwell. Submitted Photos.
