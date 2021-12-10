ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lacey Sturm Reveals Atmospheric New Ballad ‘Awaken Love’

By Chad Childers
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While there's no talk of an album yet, Lacey Sturm has just released her second song of 2021. "Awaken Love" is an atmospheric, string-backed ballad that you can hear in the player below. Just as...

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Jhené Aiko Repackages the Gift of Song with ‘Wrap Me Up’ Rerelease

In the homestretch of the holiday season, Jhené Aiko is regifting her holiday single “Wrap Me Up” with an updated release. The song, which originally featured James Fauntleroy, was first shared on SoundCloud in 2012. The 2021 edition of “Wrap Me Up” scraps the original Tae Beast production and arrangement for a shimmering approach from Lejkeys, Aiko, the Fisticuffs. A newly introduced collection of strings and horns encase the R&B singer’s smooth vocals. In the bridge retained from the original, Aiko extends the refrain “Silent night, hold me tight/In your arms, all is right” to really hone in on that holiday...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Tarrus Riley Set To Reveal New Single “Love Salute”

Love and togetherness have been the theme at the heart of Lover’s Rock since the genre’s inception. International recording artist Tarrus Riley is set to release his single “Love Salute”. A contemporary take on Roots Reggae, with an infectious yet familiar baseline. Appealing to younger audiences and traditional Reggae fans, “Love Salute” is a heart-warming track with a powerful meaning.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atmospheric#Awaken#Boxing#Ballad#Skillet
metalinjection

ZEAL & ARDOR Streams Atmospheric New Single "Golden Liar"

Zeal & Ardor is back with a little less fury and a lot more atmosphere on their new single "Golden Liar." The single is off the coming self-titled Zeal & Ardor due out February 11. Pre-orders are available here. "'Golden Liar' is one of the tracks on this record I'm...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
metalinjection

AWAKENING SUN's New Single "Empty" Grooves Hard, Hits Harder

Awakening Sun is now streaming their new single "Empty" alongside a pretty trippy, semi-CGI music video. The single hits hard as hell and really encompasses all the groovy, catchiness of modern metal that one might expect from bands like Architects or Periphery. Awakening Sun describes the single and currently-unannounced new...
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

The 35 Best Rock Songs of 2021

Rock was alive and well in 2021, with the pandemic hold up of 2020 providing us with one of the strongest years of rock music in recent memory. There was a lot to be grateful for in music from the past year, and you'll see that in our picks for the 35 Best Rock Songs of 2021.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Why Sebastian Bach Changes Skid Row Lyrics Live

Sebastian Bach applauded a fan who noticed he changed the homophobic lyrics to Skid Row's 1989 song "Sweet Little Sister" in concert. The second track off Skid Row's self-titled 1989 debut album features the lyrics: "The petting's getting heavy, got my tongue in her ear / Her friend is doing time for kicking ass on a queer." For years, Bach has changed the second line to "Her friend is doing time for knocking over a beer."
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Musicians Getting Heated With Interviewers

'Tis the season for musicians getting pissed at interviewers. Things don’t always go as planned when artists and journalists collide, so we’ve rounded up some of the most heated moments from rock and metal interviews. Slipknot found themselves in a bizarre position while walking the carpet for the...
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

2022 Hangout Festival Lineup Revealed

As the year winds down, it's good to know that festival season isn't that far off. In fact, the Hangout Music Festival just announced their 2022 lineup and ticketing information, so music fans can see headliners Post Malone, Halsey, Tame Impala and a killer lineup crashing the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama in May.
GULF SHORES, AL
106.3 The Buzz

Wes Borland to Release Holiday-Themed Album From Big Dumb Face

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has revealed that a new album from his Big Dumb Face project, an apparently holiday-themed collection called Christmas in the Cave of Dagoth, is coming shortly. Big Dumb Face, Borland's comical experimental rock outfit with his brother Scott Borland, haven't released an album since Where...
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy