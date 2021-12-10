The Ashes: Watch the best shots as Joe Root hits a half-century in Brisbane

Venue: Adelaide Oval Dates: 16-20 December Time: 04:00 GMT. Coverage: Daily highlights show on BBC iPlayer, ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus live text commentary, UK-only clips, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app. England are optimistic about the second Ashes Test against Australia despite their...
The stage is all set for the second Ashes Test after Australia’s nine-wicket win in the first game at The Gabba, Brisbane. Meanwhile, players of both sides are sweating hard in the net sessions, however, the visitors were hit with a minor scare when all-rounder Ben Stokes smashed skipper Joe Root on the head with a lethal bouncer.
England Test captain Joe Root tells the BBC's cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew that they are leaving Brisbane, where they lost the first Test by nine wickets, "with a slightly different perspective". The second Test - a day-night match in Adelaide - begins on Thursday.
In her 16 short months, Star Hobson lived a life in two halves - the first filled with the warmth of true love, the second with cold, callous mistreatment. Concerns were raised. Star's family say they tried to warn authorities. So how did a little girl adored by so many end up dead after months of physical and emotional abuse?
The BBC has announced the shortlist for the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the six contenders.Tom DaleyHe won gold in the 10m syncro diving at Tokyo 2020 to take his Olympic medal haul to four.Is @TomDaley1994 your choice for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?#SPOTY pic.twitter.com/Yf5TxV3zBI— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 13, 2021Of all the 65 medals Team GB won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, arguably none was better received than the long-awaited gold for Daley, 13 years after his first Games appearance in Beijing aged just 14.Daley...
Lewis Hamilton was “too nice” to beat the “aggressive and arrogant” Max Verstappen to the Formula 1 world title, according to former team owner Eddie Jordan. Jordan believes Hamilton has been “too nice for too long”, telling the BBC he needs to “harden himself up again”. Jordan added: “All of Britain can be so proud of what he’s doing, but nice guys don’t win titles and he’s become a nice guy.”Max Verstappen has confirmed he will run the #1 on his Red Bull car next season as he defends his F1 world championship. “Yeah, I will run it,” Verstappen...
English cricket didn't have much to celebrate in Brisbane last week. But from the wreckage of defeats for the Test side at the Gabba and the England Lions a few miles north at Ian Healy Oval emerged a reason to smile. Even as the Lions slipped to a 112-run loss...
David Warner has been passed fit to open the batting for Australia in the second Ashes Test but captain Pat Cummins admits the 35-year-old will need to battle through the pain barrier.Cummins once again revealed his XI ahead of time, confirming Jyhe Richardson would take over from the injured Josh Hazlewood and confirmed that Warner was inked in despite suffering from sore ribs.The issue came about when he was struck by a short ball from Ben Stokes in the first Test, when he batted on to make 94 in the first innings before sitting out the remainder of the match...
England’s James Anderson has almost two decades of mixed memories to look back on at the Adelaide Oval and is hoping to remember what should be his final visit for the right reasons.Anderson first stepped out at the picturesque ground as a 20-year-old tyro in 2003 and will do so again in this week’s day/night second Test at the grand old age of 39, the most prolific and enduring seamer to have played the game.It will be his 10th appearance here across all formats, more than many international cricketers get at their home ground, but his five Tests have...
The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place this weekend to celebrate another memorable year of British sport. The Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo headlined a stellar summer of sport which also saw England reach the Euro 2020 final. Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey all captured hearts with their performances in Japan and make the six-person shortlist. Raheem Sterling is recognised for his role in firing the Three Lions to the Euro final, while boxing champion Tyson Fury is also nominated.It is tennis star Emma Raducanu, however, who is the overwhelming favourite to...
Dynamic opener David Warner will play through the pain in the second Ashes Test against England, Australia captain Pat Cummins said Wednesday, as Jhye Richardson got the nod to replace Josh Hazlewood. Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson
mp/dh
There is "significant confusion" over walk-in boosters in Wales, a Plaid Cymru Senedd member has said. On Tuesday, Wales' health minister Eluned Morgan said walk-in boosters would be available to specific groups of people. But Plaid's Rhun ap Iorwerth said there was a "discrepancy" between what Ms Morgan said and...
After playing his part in the brutal takedown of Jack Leach in the first Ashes Test, Australia batter Travis Head talked up the England spinner’s chances of hitting back this week in Adelaide Australia made a point of getting after the left-armer at The Gabba, pounding him for 102 runs from 13 chastening overs.Head was named player of the match for his 152 and helped inflict the damage to Leach’s figures by taking him for four fours and a six.England have been pondering Leach’s position for the day/night second Test – weighing up the variety of the attack against the...
England have rolled the dice with another huge selection gamble ahead of the second Ashes Test, leaving out their fastest bowler Mark Wood for the day/night contest in Adelaide.Wood has been omitted from a 12-man squad for Thursday’s pink ball Test despite being fit to play, an eyebrow-raising call given the way his express pace unsettled Australia in Brisbane.Figures of three for 85 did not flatter Wood, who hit a top speed of 94mph at The Gabba, dismissed danger man Steve Smith for just 12 and beat the bat consistently.Yet he is the man to make way for the...
Networks of breeders are offering to mutilate puppies to follow a social media trend, a BBC investigation has found. Cutting or "cropping" ears involves removing part of the ear flap for cosmetic reasons. One breeder told an undercover journalist it created a "striking" look for the American bully breed. The...
Australia captain Pat Cummins said he was "gutted" to be ruled out just hours before the second Ashes Test against England on Thursday for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case, leaving Steve Smith to make a dramatic return as captain. Cummins isolated when he became aware of the situation and has since returned a negative Covid test.
Rugby star Johnny Sexton is raffling off the boots he wore during his historic 100th cap in Ireland’s 60-5 win over Japan to raise money for charity.Cash raised by the draw for the size 9.5 Adidas Predator boots will go to Debra Ireland, which the Irish captain has supported for several years.The organisation helps people living with the skin disease epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and their families, as well as funding research to find treatments and a cure for the condition.The skin of people with EB blisters at the slightest touch, which means that painful bandaging must be applied at least every...
Australia captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test after coming into close contact with a positive coronavirus case.The dramatic development emerged just hours before the start of the pink-ball match in Adelaide leaving the hosts scrambling to replace their skipper.Cummins went for an evening meal in the city, in line with the team guidelines, and was sat close to an individual who was found to be carrying the virus.Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green. He has done the hard yards and...
Comments / 0