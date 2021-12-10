ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Big Changes Coming To Gillette Stadium For 2023, Including Enhanced Lighthouse

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RS5AG_0dJMPF0f00

FOXBORO (CBS) — Changes are coming to Gillette Stadium in 2023. Big changes.

The home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution is getting a big facelift, with construction set to begin in 2022. The Kraft family is calling these changes “the most dramatic Gillette Stadium improvements since its opening in 2002.”

It will all start in the north end of the stadium, which will soon feature a completely reimagined plaza leading into the stadium.

“It’s massive in scope and it just amplifies everything in the north end zone of our stadium,” Kraft Sports & Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Jim Nolan said.

It also includes a new and enhanced lighthouse, which has been the stadium’s signature feature since its opening. The lighthouse is being enlarged to a 218-foot structure, and will include a 360-degree observation deck at the top.

“And what’s really cool about it is that it’s going to have a new observation deck at the top open 365 days a year,” Nolan said.

There will also be a 75,000-square foot glass-enclosure — which will bridge the gap between the East and West Putnam Clubs, the Dell Technologies Suite Levels and the upper concourse — that will be open year-round as a function space.

And one massive HD video board isn’t enough, so another will be added inside the stadium, joining the massive video board that was just installed last offseason. This newer video board will be the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country, measuring 370-feet by 60-feet. The 22,000 square foot video board is nearly double the size of the new south end zone video board.

“The front side will be the largest outdoor stadium board in the country so its massive,” Nolan said. “The greatest video board in the NFL and MLS. It really impacts anyone coming to Gillette for Patriots games, a Revolution game or a concert.”

The $225 million project will dramatically change how fans view the game and even how they enter the plaza.

“This project will allow us to take the security lines out to the perimeter so that once you are screened you are in a wide-open plaza,” Nolan said. “This whole plaza becomes a space for people to enjoy that becomes part of the game day experience and atmosphere.”

The Patriots shared a video of what the new improvements will look like on the team’s Instagram page:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots)

Construction on the new improvements is scheduled to be finished ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

Gillette Stadium Set for $225M Renovation Project

The New England Patriots announced a $225 million renovation on Friday to enhance the fan experience at Gillette Stadium. Privately funded by the Kraft family, the project is expected to be completed by the start of the 2023 NFL season and will be the stadium’s most significant facelift since it opened in 2002.
NFL
CBS Boston

What To Watch For During Patriots Bye Week: AFC Competition In Action, And Brady Gets The Bills

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots do not play football this weekend, which is a damn shame. They’ve won seven straight to take over the top seed in the AFC and have been a treat to watch over the last few months. But just because there is no Patriots football doesn’t mean there is no football to watch. There is actually a lot of important pigskins for New England fans to lock onto this weekend. No one can clinch anything in the AFC, but there are a lot of important games to be played on Sunday. That includes and old friend visiting an...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gillette Stadium#American Football#Foxboro#The New England Patriots#New England Revolution#West Putnam Clubs
CBS Boston

South End Transforms Into Movie Set For ‘Boston Strangler’ Starring Keira Knightley

BOSTON (CBS) – Passersby were hoping for a glimpse of a celebrity as the South End transformed into a movie set for filming of 20th Century’s “Boston Strangler.” “I am one of those guys who would love to see somebody, and I haven’t yet so God help them if I do see them because I’ll be the ‘oh my God, I can’t believe, let me get a picture with you’- yea I’m that guy,” said South End resident Scott Grady. Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology temporarily turned into a police headquarters, with classic cars parked along Appleton Street. Movie crews film...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox Hire Chad Tracy As Manager Of Triple-A Worcester

BOSTON (CBS) — The WooSox have a new manager. Chad Tracy will serve as Worcester’s new skipper, the Boston Red Sox announced Monday. Tracy spent the last seven seasons in the Los Angeles Angels organization, serving as manager of Low-A Burlington in 2015 and High-A Inland Empire from 2016-17. He served as the Angels minor league field coordinator the last four seasons. Tracy, 36, was a third-round pick by the Texas Rangers in 2006 and played nine seasons in the minors from 2006-13. His father, Jim, was a major league manager for 11 seasons, leading the L.A. Dodgers (2001-05), Pittsburgh Pirates (2006-07)...
MLB
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy