ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunkie, LA

GMA Dave Trips: The Bunkie Railroad Depot

By Dave Baker
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VmLQ_0dJMOFgm00

With cars and planes, it's easy to miss great communities as we zip on by. But so many towns were created because of the railroad. The town of Bunkie, in Avoyelles Parish is one of those.

.
Gerard Moreau-Former Mayor of Bunkie

"The railroad passed through, and the people settled. That's how the Delta towns of Louisiana, and Bunkie being one of them, and Cheneyville. Everywhere, if you go to these little towns, everyone had a depot. And we were fortunate enough to keep ours." Says Gerard Moreau, the town's former Mayor.

They saved the building nearly 20 years ago and now it's on the National Historic Registry. It's also the home of the Bunkie Chamber of Commerce . He says the town gathered tons of railroad items, and now they're on display at the train station.

.
Old Rail Schedules on Display at the Bunkie Depot Muesum

Moreau adds, "As I'm looking around the walls, I forget what's in here. But there's a ton of history dating back to before the town was named.

.
Bunkie Monkey on Display at the Bunkie Depot Museum

Bunkie, that's an unusual name. Where did it come from? Moreau says, "Bunkie got it's name from a young girl. Who had a toy monkey. She was in the Hays family. She had troubles pronouncing the word 'Monkey'. And she called it her Bunkie. So, therefore her family decided to name the settlement Bunkie."

.
The Platform at the Bunkie Depot Museum

Most kids ride the bus to school, but can you imagine catching a train? Moreau adds, "I remember Gladford Goux telling me as a young boy. He grew up three or four blocks from here. He caught a train every morning to Alexandria and went to Menard High School. And rode back every afternoon."

And if the train operators needed to receive messages, there wasn't any texting then!

.
Poles Used to Deliver Messages to the Trains

"There was Mr. Dawson Lejeune.", says Moreau. "He'd be standing outside with that long pole with the 'Y' on it, and tied between the two ends was a message. And he would hold this pole out like this, and when the train was coming, there would be a guy on the front of the train. Leaning out as far as he could with his arm out and he would catch the message."

.
Union Pacific Caboose on Display at the Bunkie Depot Museum

Something you don't see much today is a caboose. A local who worked for Union Pacific convincing the company to move a caboose from Houston to Bunkie. What exactly was the purpose?

"It's like a rolling office for the train. There was a guy in there taking care of paper work. In time, they shortened the crew on the train. And then they did away with the car. It's an excess car to pull."

So while you're in Bunkie, take in some transportation history. The museum is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9am to 2pm.

Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home- Bunkie
Gerard Moreau 1961-2021

Mr. Gerard Moreau, who contributed so much to this story and the Bunkie Train Depot unfotunately lost his battle with cancer in November. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Gerard Moreau was 60 years old.


Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Blackham Coliseum monoclonal antibody treatment site permanently closing

Louisiana's monoclonal antibody treatment sites will temporarily close at various times throughout the holidays, but two sites are permanently closing. Lafayette's Blackham Coliseum site will end operations on December 15 and the site at Big Lots in Thibodaux will do so on December 30. Several sites continue to operate in the Acadiana region; a full list is below.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
State
Louisiana State
City
Delta, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Bunkie, LA
KATC News

Part of Ville Platte under boil order

Part of Ville Platte is under a boil order. The East Side Water System is under a boil order until further notice after there was a loss in water pressure, officials say. A water line broke and is being repaired on Wednesday. Once the repairs are complete and pressure is restored, customers will be under a boil order until the water has been declared safe to drink.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bunkie Railroad Depot#Menard High School#Poles
KATC News

Louisiana to launch Children's Medicaid Option program

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has granted approval for Louisiana Medicaid to launch Act 421 Children’s Medicaid Option, or TEFRA, effective January 1, 2022. This program allows certain children under 19 years of age with disabilities to receive Medicaid coverage, regardless of parental income.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
KATC News

UPDATE: Stolen truck located

UPDATE: The stolen truck featured in Acadia Crime Stoppers Tuesday night has been located. Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a vehicle theft that occurred in the 800 block of W. Plaquemine St. near Church Point. The theft occurred the night of December 10, 2021.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KATC News

Lafayette business hosts sensory-friendly Creole Santa photos

A Lafayette business had a goal this year: to make sure every child got a chance to see Santa Claus. Monday, Sweet Envie LLC held a sensory-friendly Creole Santa photo shoot. All children were invited, but especially those who may have had different needs than others. Organizers wanted to make sure each child was able to give their Christmas list to Santa.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy